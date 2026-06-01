Northwest Playground Celebrates 30 Years of Building Community Through Play

ISSAQUAH, Wash., June 1, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Playground is celebrating 30 years of service helping communities across the Pacific Northwest create parks, playgrounds, and outdoor spaces where people connect, play, and belong.

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Founded three decades ago as a family‑owned company, Northwest Playground has grown into a trusted partner for schools, parks departments, municipalities, and organizations throughout a multistate region. Over the years, the company has supported thousands of projects that reflect the unique needs of each community while prioritizing safety, creativity, and inclusive play experiences.

"To reach this milestone is incredibly meaningful," said Bob McGarvey, Founder & CEO of Northwest Playground. "From the very beginning, our work has been about more than playgrounds — it's been about building places where communities come together. We're proud of the relationships, partnerships, and memories built along the way."

Reaching 30 years is a shared achievement made possible through collaboration with landscape architects, parks and recreation professionals, municipalities, school districts, HOAs, and community partners who have worked alongside Northwest Playground to create spaces that serve people and places across the region.

Over its 30‑year history, Northwest Playground has delivered a diverse portfolio of park and playground projects ranging from neighborhood play spaces to highly visible regional destinations across the Pacific Northwest. The company's work includes schools, community parks, waterfront sites, and inclusive play environments designed to reflect local character and community needs. Notable recent projects include helping to foster play opportunities within Seattle's waterfront revitalization at Pier 58 and Overlook Park, the Ice Age Flood Playground at Spokane's Riverfront Park, and the first playable boardgame park at West Fenwick Park in Kent.

As Northwest Playground looks ahead, the company remains focused on thoughtful design, strong partnerships, and creating outdoor spaces that support play for people of all ages and abilities.

About Northwest Playground

Northwest Playground is a family‑owned company specializing in playground design, park planning and construction, and outdoor recreation solutions. For nearly 30 years, the company has partnered with communities across Washington, Oregon, Idaho, Montana, Alaska and Hawaii to design and deliver engaging, safe, and inclusive play environments tailored to local needs.

Media Contact:

Brian Erickson

Northwest Playground

[email protected]

Northwest Playground

425-507-2014

SOURCE Northwest Playground Equipment