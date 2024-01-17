Northwest Renewable Energy Institute Unveils Advanced ENSA-Endorsed Climbing Tower: Elevating Wind Energy Technician Training to New Heights

VANCOUVER, Wash., Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwest Renewable Energy Institute (NWREI) unveils its innovative satellite campus located on Fruit Valley Road. The offsite campus, characterized by its new equipment and infrastructure, epitomizes the future of wind turbine and telecom technician training.

Northwest Renewable Energy Institute’s new climb training tower

Within the satellite campus is the new ENSA-built 20-foot ModTruss simulated nacelle climbing tower. Designed to emulate real-world challenges, this indoor facility features a simulated main shaft, a hub and nosecone to navigate, and an over-the-edge evacuation simulator, promoting an authentic training experience.

Thomas Baurus, a seasoned instructor at NWREI, remarked, "Our aim has always been to provide a genuine, hands-on experience. This new campus, with its innovative equipment, perfectly embodies NWREI's commitment to melding theoretical understanding with practical experience."

Prioritizing student safety, the climbing tower integrates advanced safety mechanisms, such as Self Retracting Devices (SRD), robust safety netting, guardrails, and Safety Retract Lines (SRL). These features signify NWREI's emphasis on cultivating essential skills with the highest safety standards.

The innovative curriculum at NWREI offers more than climbing techniques. It encompasses vital rescue operations and advanced first aid training. "Our new indoor setting allows students to engage in full tower climbs, mirroring real-world scenarios," stated Sam Ray, another respected instructor at NWREI.

Additionally, this facility tower aligns with the esteemed Global Wind Organization (GWO) standards. Ray further added, "We are steadfast in our journey to become a GWO-certified provider in the near future."

As the green energy sector surges forward, NWREI's novel approach ensures its graduates are well-equipped to lead the charge. DJ Schmidt, president of the International Air & Hospitality Academy, encapsulated this sentiment, stating, "We are pioneering the future of renewable energy. This modernized campus symbolizes our unwavering dedication to cultivating skilled, cautious, and professional wind turbine technicians."

