Northwest Specialty Hospital Becomes First Surgical Specialty Hospital to Offer Breakthrough Technology for Spine Surgery

"Northwest Specialty Hospital and Axis Spine are committed to providing all of our patients with innovative solutions that have been demonstrated to safely and effectively improve the quality of spine care that we offer," said Roland Kent, M.D., co-owner of Northwest Specialty Hospital and co-founder the Hospital's Axis Spine Clinic. "Offering aprevo ® to our patients represents an important step to advancing surgical outcomes in spinal care and exemplifies our commitment to offering our patients the best care possible."

Mike Cordonnier, Chief Executive Officer at Carlsmed®, stated, "Carlsmed's aprevo® uses a data-to-device approach to precision medicine, which gives surgeons, patients, and hospitals confidence that each surgical treatment has been digitally optimized before stepping into the operating room."

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is owned and operated by physicians. Independently ranked amongst the best hospitals in the nation for patient satisfaction and safety. We are a five-star CMS-rated hospital featuring award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state-of-the-art technologies. nwsh.com

