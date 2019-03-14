Northwest Specialty Hospital Now Offering Electroceutical Alternative To Opioids In Clinical Practice

According to the National Institute on Drug Abuse, "Every day, more than 130 people in the United States die after overdosing on opioids. The misuse of and addiction to opioids—including prescription pain relievers, heroin, and synthetic opioids such as fentanyl—is a serious national crisis that affects public health as well as social and economic welfare."

Post-surgical pain is reported by approximately 80% of patients following an operation and opioids are a common treatment option chosen by patients suffering from post-surgical pain. In light of the growing epidemic of opioid abuse, dependence and overdose in the United States, exploration of alternative therapeutic options to reduce potential exposure to opioids, Northwest Specialty Hospital feels compelled to explore non-pharmacologic, FDA approved alternatives to opioids. As such, they are engaged in discussions with Bioelectronics Corporation about the clinical results of their line of bioelectronics devices and were intrigued by both the science and the results behind these bioelectronics devices.

"By introducing innovative non-pharmacologic, non-addictive solutions to pain management, we are changing the way in which we provide care. Working with technologically innovative surgical practices, such as RiversEdge Orthopedics and Axis Spine, provides us with a significant opportunity to help our patients find safe and effective pain relief for our patients," states Northwest Specialty Hospital, CEO, Rick Rasmussen.

Acti-Patch is a wearable, over-the-counter electromagnetic neuromodulation therapy that provides safe and effective relief from postoperative pain and chronic musculoskeletal pain. These devices are FDA cleared and have been used in a series of high-quality clinical trials, many of which have been peer reviewed and published in widely recognized medical journals including Rheumatology, Journal of Foot and Ankle Surgery, Aesthetics of Plastic Surgery and Pain Management.

"We've seen a reduction of pain, as well as a reduction of the use of pain medication for patients who have used the Acti-Patch for trapezius muscle pain, as well as knee pain. We've been pleasantly surprised with the results," says Molly Liter, NP of Axis Spine, LLC.

"Initially, I was a tremendous skeptic of this device. I purchased one online, basically to prove that it would not work. I used it myself and I could not believe how much pain relief I had. I have given out dozens to patients and feel that the response is approximately 80-90% experience relief from superficial pain," says Spencer Greendyke, MD of RiversEdge Orthopedics.

BioElectronics' devices are cleared by the FDA for over-the-counter use and are publicly available on Amazon. To request additional information, please see below:

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital is an award winning, five-star specialty hospital owned and operated by physicians and Surgery Partners, Inc. For more information, please visit: http://www.nwsh.com

About RiversEdge Orthopedics

Located in Coeur d' Alene, Idaho, RiversEdge Orthopedics offers innovative orthopedic care backed by more than 30 years of experience in creating amazing results for their patients. For more information, please visit: http://www.riversedgeortho.com/

About Axis Spine Center

Axis Spine Center is the region's only comprehensive spine center. Our fellowship trained board certified physicians specialize in all aspects of spine care and pain management. We utilize cutting edge and state of the art treatments to get patients back to the life they want to live. For more information, please visit: https://axisspinecenter.com/

About BioElectronics Corporation

BioElectronics Corporation is a leader in non-invasive electroceuticals and the maker of an industry leading family of disposable, drug-free, pain therapy devices: For more information, please visit www.bielcorp.com or call 301-8744890.

