Northwest Specialty Hospital One of World's First Hospitals to Adopt Innovative New Spine Technology

POSTFALLS, Idaho, Oct. 13, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwest Specialty Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the world to have the newest version of this advanced technology, enabling a fully navigated spine procedures from start to finish such as a lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) or a transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure.

Northwest Specialty Hospital is a five star, nationally recognized award-winning hospital has partnered with Globus Medical, Inc. to implement the first fully navigated spinal surgery for minimally invasive interbody spine fusion procedures in collaboration with surgeons from Axis Spine such as Dr. Roland Kent.

The newly launched ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions offers visualization, constant real-time feedback and the visibility to help achieve optimal implant placement for your surgeon throughout the procedure. Northwest Specialty Hospital is one of the first hospitals in the world to have the newest version of this advanced technology, enabling a fully navigated lateral lumbar interbody fusion (LLIF) or Transforaminal lumbar interbody fusion (TLIF) procedure from start to finish. ExcelsiusGPS® enables the surgeon to operate in a minimally invasive technique, using a small incision to separate muscles rather than split during surgery.

Using today's most comprehensive, robotic-assisted spine surgery platform, surgeons will be able to navigate instruments and implants with the most advanced expandable interbody portfolio on the market. This improves patient care in the following ways:

Less soft tissue disruption : smaller incisions, muscle preservation.

: smaller incisions, muscle preservation. Better surgical outcomes : shorter surgical times, less blood loss, greater accuracy in implant placement reducing implant related injuries

: shorter surgical times, less blood loss, greater accuracy in implant placement reducing implant related injuries Improved recovery time: less time in the hospital, fewer narcotics needed after surgery, quicker return to function.

Rick Rasmussen, CEO of Northwest Specialty hospital stated today, "The investment by Northwest Specialty Hospital in acquiring the most cutting-edge advancements in spine care demonstrates our level of commitment to improving patient outcomes. We remain dedicated to our mission of providing some of the best spine care in the nation and this collaboration is an example of that."

Dr. Roland Kent, a fellowship trained Spine Surgeon and the co-founder of Axis Spine Center stated that, "The new robotic-assisted Globus Interbody solution adds the precision and efficiency of robotic assistance to every step of spinal fusion. We now perform complex spine surgery in an even more tissue friendly manner with maximum accuracy keeping Axis Spine and Northwest Specialty Hospital among the nation's leaders in robotic-assisted minimally invasive complex spine surgery."

Dave Demski, Chief Executive Officer offered this comment, "With the addition of the ExcelsiusGPS® Interbody Solutions platform, we will demonstrate the integration of our best-in-class surgical planning, robotic navigation, and expandable interbody technologies designed to enhance operating room efficiency and improve clinical results in spine surgery."

About Northwest Specialty Hospital

Northwest Specialty Hospital has been committed to providing the highest quality health care to all in a caring, compassionate, and professional environment since 2002. Owned and operated by physicians, Northwest Specialty Hospital is among the best hospitals in the nation for both patient satisfaction and safety. Northwest Specialty Hospital offers a growing number of medical and surgical services that feature award-winning patient satisfaction, gourmet cuisine, and state of the art technologies.

https://www.northwestspecialtyhospital.com

About Axis Spine Center

As the ONLY comprehensive spine group in the Inland Northwest, we are committed to improving each patient's quality of life by increasing daily function and empowering patients to achieve their goals. Owned and operated by Board-Certified and Fellowship trained spine physicians. Committed to patients, referring physicians, and the community.

https://axisspinecenter.com/

About Globus Medical

Globus Medical, Inc. is a leading musculoskeletal implant manufacturer and is driving significant technological advancements across a complete suite of spinal products. Founded in 2003, Globus' single-minded focus on advancing spinal surgery has made it the fastest growing company in the history of orthopedics. Globus is driven to utilize superior engineering and technology to achieve pain free, active lives for all patients with spinal disorders.

https://www.globusmedical.com/

