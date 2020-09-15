Northwest Vista College Breaks Ground on State-of-the-Art STEM Learning Center

"Northwest Vista College is proud to offer nationally-renowned science, technology, engineering, and math programs (STEM). Our new STEM Building will spark even more innovation and technology-based education, helping strengthen our existing local and regional partnerships while preparing students and graduates for careers of the future ." Dr. Ric Baser, President – Northwest Vista College

The STEM Building offers a beautiful juxtaposition between cutting-edge, future-forward design and the natural setting with abundant mature trees. Site amenities including outdoor learning spaces and a dedicated food truck station are integrated features of the design.

The interior of the facility is comprised of a wide range of innovative learning environments including flexible, general-purpose classrooms; chemistry, engineering, math, physics, genetics, and tutoring labs; instructor offices, and student and faculty common areas. The two-story elevated lobby and common space, wrapped in dramatic lake and tree canopy views, is the social hub for celebrating STEM on campus.

LOCATION & FUNDING:

The new STEM Center is located at 3535 N. Ellison Drive, San Antonio, TX 78251, in the heart of the Northwest Vista College campus. In May of 2017, Bexar County voters approved a general obligation bond and awarded Northwest Vista College $69 million to make necessary improvements to current buildings and add new facilities.

The targeted final construction date of NVC's STEM Center is September 2021, at which time a community grand opening will be held. For more information about the project, visit https://www.alamo.edu/nvc/.

Overland Partners

Overland Partners Architects bring together diverse talents to deliver dynamic, comprehensive design services in architecture, master planning, and urban design throughout the world. With a notable spirit of collaboration, Overland thoughtfully integrates technology, art, and craft to create world-class, innovative, and sustainable solutions for highly complex projects. For more information, visit overlandpartners.com or call 210.829.7003.

Contact: Erika Picard, [email protected]

SOURCE Overland Partners Architects

Related Links

http://www.overlandpartners.com

