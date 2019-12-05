NorthWestern Energy has new coal supply agreement for Colstrip

BUTTE, Mont., Dec. 5, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- NorthWestern Energy has entered into a six-year coal supply agreement with Westmoreland Rosebud Mining for the Colstrip Plant.

Rosebud Mine is a 25,000-acre surface mine complex located in the northern Powder River Basin adjacent to the Colstrip Plant.

The new coal supply agreement is to begin Jan. 1, 2020 and will replace a coal supply contract in place now that expires on Dec. 31, 2019.

This new coal supply agreement will allow Colstrip to continue to provide safe, reliable and affordable energy to meet critical peak demand for NorthWestern Energy's Montana customers.

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)

NorthWestern provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 726,400 customers in Montana, South Dakota, and Nebraska. We have generated and distributed electricity in South Dakota and distributed natural gas in South Dakota and Nebraska since 1923 and have generated and distributed electricity and distributed natural gas in Montana since 2002. More information on NorthWestern is available on the company's website at www.northwesternenergy.com.

SOURCE NorthWestern Energy

