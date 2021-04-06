Northwestern Medicine piloting OMRON Healthcare's VitalSight™ to Provide Greater Support and Condition Management to High-Risk Hypertensive Patients

LAKE FOREST, Ill., April 6, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Medicine, Chicago's premier academic health system, is working with global heart health leader, OMRON Healthcare, Inc., on a new pilot program to offer VitalSight™, OMRON's first remote patient monitoring service, to high-risk hypertensive patients.

"Our mission is Going for Zero heart attacks and strokes and VitalSight is a key step forward to provide exceptional support to those struggling to manage their hypertension," said Ranndy Kellogg, president and CEO of OMRON Healthcare. "Northwestern Medicine is a forward-thinking health system that shares our bold mission. This pilot will explore the benefits of VitalSight. Early feedback shows that VitalSight is quickly helping physicians improve engagement with patients on their treatment plans."

VitalSight is an easy-to-use remote patient monitoring service that physicians can offer to patients with high risk levels of hypertension—more than 37 million U.S. adults1 have uncontrolled Stage 2 hypertension that can contribute to increased risk of heart attack and stroke and may also lead to damage to arteries and organs such as liver, kidneys, heart if no treatment is administered2.

VitalSight is designed for ease-of-use to engage patients in active condition management. Patients receive a kit delivered to their home that includes an OMRON connected blood pressure monitor and data hub that are pre-set and do not require WiFi to securely share measurements with the patient's physician and care team. Patients can immediately start monitoring their blood pressure and sharing their data with their clinician(s). VitalSight must be ordered by a healthcare provider and is available to patients at little to no cost and is reimbursable through Medicare.

"The OMRON VitalSight remote patient monitoring pilot program engages our patients to check their blood pressure at home and readings are sent directly to their physicians and health teams through the Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system. As my patients check their blood pressure at home, their readings are sent to me automatically, allowing me to provide recommendations and adjust blood pressure medications in a timely manner," said Dr. Jennifer Bussell, MD FACP, Regional Medical Director, Northwestern Medicine.

"OMRON remote patient monitoring empowers patients to know their blood pressure numbers and connects physicians with their patients. This real-time data allows the patient and physician to optimize control of the patient's blood pressure which can decrease the patient's risk of complications from poorly-controlled hypertension," said Dr. Bussell.

OMRON designed VitalSight to provide more clinically relevant data to manage hypertension and improve patient health outcomes. The service is unique given its ability to integrate patient data directly into the physician's Electronic Medical Record (EMR) system or through the OMRON Doctor Dashboard to streamline clinician workflow.

VitalSight fosters stronger patient-to-physician communication and helps to focus the care team on urgent patient health data so action can be taken. Doctors can personalize blood pressure reading thresholds for each patient and receive alerts for high readings through their EMR so care teams can take action and make more informed treatment decisions.

OMRON officially launched VitalSight at CES 2021, where the remote patient monitoring service won numerous accolades, including CNET's "most important health tech" and Engadget's Best of CES award.

The care team at Northwestern Medicine is conducting a study on the impact of using VitalSight to support their patient care protocols. Findings are expected later this year.

For more information on VitalSight, please visit www.omronhealthcare.com/vitalsight and www.nm.org.

