Northwestern Memorial Hospital Named #1 in Chicago and Illinois and Among the Top 10 Hospitals in the Nation

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital ranked No. 8 in Chicago Metro and No. 8 in Illinois

Metro and No. 8 in Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital ranked No. 9 in Chicago Metro and No. 9 in Illinois

Metro and No. 9 in Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley , Woodstock Hospitals ranked No. 19 in Chicago Metro and No. 23 in Illinois .

"The U.S. News rankings are a reflection of a shared commitment to excellence and is why Northwestern Medicine is consistently viewed as one of the best health systems in the country," said Dean M. Harrison, President and Chief Executive Officer, Northwestern Memorial HealthCare. "In these unprecedented times, our physicians, nurses and staff have continued to provide world-class, compassionate care while working to advance treatments, clinical research and understanding of this global pandemic."

Northwestern Memorial is nationally ranked in 11 out of 16 specialties and is high performing in all 10 procedures and conditions rated by U.S. News. Of the 11 nationally ranked specialties, four clinical programs at Northwestern Memorial are ranked among the top 10 hospitals in the country:



Northwestern Memorial is ranked No. 5 for Neurology & Neurosurgery. "We're grateful to our colleagues and patients to be once again recognized as a top neurosurgery program in the nation. Our ranking reflects the international reputation of our physicians and highlights our ability to advance the science and care of neurosurgical patients," said Maciej Lesniak , MD, chair of neurological surgery at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "As we continue to innovate in the treatment of neurological diseases, our team of physicians and scientists is developing new standards and treatments which are adopted around the world."



"We are proud to again be named among the top 5 neurology programs in the country," said Dimitri Krainc , MD, PhD, chair of neurology at Northwestern Memorial Hospital. "At the very core of our department's mission is the health and well-being of patients. We deliver on our mission through our educational programs, the delivery of outstanding clinical care and the development of new treatments made possible by promoting collaborative research."

"This year's recognition from the US News & World Report is special; this has been a year unlike any other yet once again, a top 10 Heart and Heart Surgery recognition comes our way, now for more than 5 consecutive years," said Clyde Yancy , MD, MSc, associate director of the Bluhm Cardiovascular Institute and Northwestern Memorial's chief of cardiology. "This is how we define excellence - resiliency, consistency, superior performance, a deep ethos of service and a gallant response to the call for help. There's no place I'd rather be, no other team I'd rather lead and certainly no better place to care for patients."

In addition to its top 10 programs, Northwestern Memorial was also nationally ranked in the following specialties: Diabetes & Endocrinology (No. 21); Ear, Nose & Throat (No. 26); GI & GI Surgery (No. 12); Nephrology (No. 13); Orthopaedics (No. 15); Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 13); and Urology (No. 12). Northwestern Memorial was also recognized as High Performing in Rheumatology.

Northwestern Medicine hospitals were recognized in the following specialties:

Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital in Orthopaedics (No. 38), Pulmonology & Lung Surgery (No. 40) and High Performing in GI & GI Surgery, Geriatrics and Nephrology, as well as in two procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine Central DuPage Hospital High Performing in Orthopaedics, as well as in all 10 procedures and conditions.

Northwestern Medicine McHenry, Huntley , Woodstock Hospitals recognized as High Performing in four procedures and conditions.

