Northwestern Mutual - Houston Receives $50,000 Grant in Honor of Childhood Cancer Efforts

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 16, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Children and families affected by childhood cancer often find themselves lacking supportive communities that understand their medical and emotional needs. To help provide this support, Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors across the country dedicate their time to fundraising and volunteer efforts with childhood cancer-related organizations. This year, the Northwestern Mutual – Houston office has been recognized as one of the company's Childhood Cancer Impact Award winners for its contributions to the cause, receiving $50,000 to be donated to local nonprofits.

Northwestern Mutual – Houston has shown outstanding support to childhood cancer organizations, including Beads of Courage, The Periwinkle Foundation and Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation, Northwestern Mutual's national philanthropic childhood cancer research partner. As part of the office's award, The Periwinkle Foundation has been designated to receive a $40,000 grant. Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation will receive the remaining funds.

"A future without childhood cancer starts with a genuine commitment to fund research and provide ongoing support to those impacted," said Jeff Reeter, managing partner, Northwestern Mutual – Houston. "Our team is heavily invested in the fight against this disease, and organizations like The Periwinkle Foundation offer incredible opportunities for us to help make a real difference."

Since 2016, the office has raised over $80,000 for The Periwinkle Foundation. From galas and wine events to kickball and Camp Periwinkle Days at Texas Children's Hospital, the office is involved in the planning and execution of the majority of the organization's events. In addition, Northwestern Mutual – Houston successfully secured housing for The Periwinkle Foundation's camp volunteers through the use of Reeter's nearby ranch.

The Periwinkle Foundation supports those affected by childhood cancer and other life-threatening illnesses through camps, arts and survivor programs. These programs, including the Periwinkle Arts in Medicine Program at Texas Children's Cancer and Hematology Centers, Periwinkle camps and the Long Term Survivor program, play an important role in the overall healing process. The grant will be used to fund Camp Periwinkle Days and other Periwinkle programs.

A total of $250,000 has been donated through Northwestern Mutual's 2019 Childhood Cancer Impact Awards, which recognizes four regional winners. Each office selected one or more childhood cancer-focused nonprofit organizations to receive grant funds totaling $50,000 to $100,000 on its behalf.

The Childhood Cancer Impact Awards program is one of many ways the Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Program helps fight childhood cancer. Nearly $1.7 million in grants has been donated through this program, and Northwestern Mutual has contributed $25 million in total to the cause since 2012.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

