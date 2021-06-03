Northwestern Mutual - Nebraska Appoints Jennifer Brase to Managing Partner

OMAHA, Neb., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today the appointment of Jennifer Brase to serve as managing partner of its Omaha, Nebraska office. As managing partner, Brase will oversee the firm's sales, operations, recruitment, development and growth, and spearhead strategic initiatives.

"I am honored and excited to take on this leadership role in Nebraska and continue to drive our firm's long-term vision for growth," said Brase. "I'm looking forward to the opportunities my new role will provide me to work alongside our financial advisor teams and provide our clients with industry-leading products and exceptional experiences, as well as advocate for advancement opportunities that make it possible for women and other diverse advisors to join, stay and grow within our firm."

Brase joined Northwestern Mutual in 1990, where she has served in a variety of leadership roles throughout her more than 30 years with the company. From her role as chief development officer in Indianapolis to managing partner in Kansas City, she has established leading development programs for financial representatives at all stages of their careers.

Brase has also served in leadership positions at the company's headquarters in Milwaukee, Wisconsin. Her previous roles include regional vice president, where she was accountable for the supervision and performance of the company's central region, and vice president of diversity and inclusion, where she led the company's strategies and practices to support a diverse workplace.

Brase is a graduate of University of Nebraska – Lincoln and holds her chartered life underwriter (CLU) professional designation. She currently resides in Nebraska with her husband and two children. She is also an active supporter of the fight against cancer, currently serving as a board member with the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society's Nebraska chapter.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

