Northwestern Mutual Announces $150 Million Venture Capital Commitment to Accelerate Fintech Innovation

MILWAUKEE, April 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual is taking another significant step to drive innovation in the financial services industry, announcing a new $150 million investment to support promising startups across the fintech and insurtech landscape. Awarded through Northwestern Mutual Future Ventures (NMFV), the funds will expand the company's total venture capital allocation to $350 million – deepening its commitment to elevating the experience for clients and the advisors who guide them.

"This renewed commitment reinforces our belief in the power of innovation, and the exciting startups helping to transform how Americans achieve financial security," said Michael Sias, vice president – corporate development and venture, Northwestern Mutual. "The funds expand our ability to partner with high-growth companies, delivering technology, collaboration, and value to our more than five million clients and our nationwide network of trusted financial professionals."

The $150 million infusion to NMFV – known as Fund III – will target emerging and growth-stage firms in the fintech and insurtech space. The investments will enable Northwestern Mutual to forge new partnerships that enhance technology capabilities designed to strengthen client and advisor relationships. Fund III will also provide follow-on capital to propel portfolio companies through scaling and marketing expansion.

Since its inception in 2017 with a $50 million Fund I, NMFV has invested in more than 50 companies. In 2019, it launched Fund II, a $150 million vehicle with additional reserve capital, to enable strategic follow‑on support. NMFV pairs capital with strategic partnership, accelerating portfolio growth and, in some cases, enabling pilots and deployments of innovative solutions within Northwestern Mutual.

A standout from NMFV's portfolio is fintech company Chime, which celebrated its landmark IPO in June 2025.

Among NMFV's newest strategic partners is Levitate, an AI-driven relationship-marketing platform led by Jesse Lipson, founder of ShareFile (acquired by Citrix in 2011). Levitate is designed to seamlessly integrate with email, survey, and CRM workflows, automating routine tasks to boost operational efficiency and free teams to focus on strategic priorities.

For more information, visit www.nmfutureventures.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual