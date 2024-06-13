Northwestern Mutual announces expanded roles for senior executives

New leadership alignment moves focus on accountabilities for strategy, technology and digital, sales enablement, and wealth platform to position the company for the future

MILWAUKEE, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial services company, today announced senior leadership changes which will build upon the company's successes—further enabling company growth, creating tighter alignment, and continuing the development of senior leaders.

The following executive leadership changes with significant accountabilities were recently approved by the Northwestern Mutual Board of Trustees and are effective July 1, 2024:

Jeff Sippel , currently Chief Information Officer, will become the company's Chief Strategy Officer. His accountabilities include working with the senior leadership team to define the company strategy inclusive of the client, advisor, and planning experience to drive Northwestern Mutual's differentiated value proposition and deliver long-term company growth. Sippel will also have oversight of marketing, innovation, venture funds, analytics, and strategic investments.





currently Chief Information Officer, will become the company's Chief Strategy Officer. His accountabilities include working with the senior leadership team to define the company strategy inclusive of the client, advisor, and planning experience to drive Northwestern Mutual's differentiated value proposition and deliver long-term company growth. Sippel will also have oversight of marketing, innovation, venture funds, analytics, and strategic investments. Christian Mitchell, currently Chief Customer & Digital Officer, will become Chief Digital & Information Officer accountable for the company's technology and digital strategy, with oversight on the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, data engineering, enterprise architecture, technology infrastructure, and information risk and cybersecurity. He is responsible for accelerating the company's digital products and delivery and foundational tech capabilities to enabling the company's business strategy through technology.





currently Chief Customer & Digital Officer, will become Chief Digital & Information Officer accountable for the company's technology and digital strategy, with oversight on the company's Artificial Intelligence (AI) capabilities, data engineering, enterprise architecture, technology infrastructure, and information risk and cybersecurity. He is responsible for accelerating the company's digital products and delivery and foundational tech capabilities to enabling the company's business strategy through technology. Kamilah Williams-Kemp , currently Chief Insurance Officer, will take on new accountabilities as Chief Product Officer, leading the company's insurance product design, sales and service areas. She will have added responsibilities including sales enablement by driving even deeper product expertise across the company's 8,000+ financial advisors. These accountabilities are in addition to her current responsibilities of overseeing underwriting, client service, advanced markets, and claims which brings together the full insurance spectrum from product design to claims.





currently Chief Insurance Officer, will take on new accountabilities as Chief Product Officer, leading the company's insurance product design, sales and service areas. She will have added responsibilities including sales enablement by driving even deeper product expertise across the company's 8,000+ financial advisors. These accountabilities are in addition to her current responsibilities of overseeing underwriting, client service, advanced markets, and claims which brings together the full insurance spectrum from product design to claims. John Roberts , Chief Field Officer (formerly Chief Distribution Officer), will gain oversight of the company's growing $300 billion wealth and investment management company, which is recognized as one of the country's top 10 independent broker-dealers by Financial Advisor magazine and InvestmentNews. This is in addition to his current responsibilities for the overall health and performance of the company's exclusive distribution system, making up over 8,000 U.S. financial advisors who serve policyowners and help clients reach their financial goals through comprehensive planning. Integrating the wealth into distribution organization ensures even better alignment of the company's comprehensive planning approach featuring both risk assets (i.e., life insurance, disability, long-term care, etc.) and growing wealth. He will assume oversight of Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company (WMC), Northwestern Mutual Investment Services (NMIS) and Mason Street Advisors, LLC (MSA).

"This realignment for these four leaders reflects a greater focus on key business priorities including the ability to help clients plan, protect their risk and grow their wealth through a trusted advisor and digital experience. It also better positions us to execute the next phase of our company strategy as we continue to deliver a differentiated value proposition and provide unparalleled policyowner value," said Chairman and CEO John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual.

As part of the company's CEO transition announced in January 2024, each of these four leaders will report to Tim Gerend, President, Northwestern Mutual. The remaining senior leadership team members will continue to report to Schlifske.

"As we chart a path forward into the company's next chapter, we're realigning our organization to enhance our strategic advantages on what truly differentiates us as a company—comprehensive financial planning to protect your assets and grow your wealth to prosperity—while being laser-focused on how we deliver the greatest value to our employees, advisors and policyowners," added Gerend. "I am excited for these Northwestern Mutual leaders to expand their roles and help us continue growing our position in the market."

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $570 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual