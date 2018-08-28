Northwestern Mutual Announces Inaugural Recipients of Childhood Cancer Survivor and Sibling Scholarship Program

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 30, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is announcing the first recipients of its childhood cancer survivor and sibling college scholarship program. The scholarship reflects the Foundation's dedication to supporting children and their families who have been affected by childhood cancer.

"A childhood cancer diagnosis is one of the most unsettling circumstances that families can encounter, and treatment can require tremendous sacrifice, both emotionally and financially," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "All children deserve the opportunity to pursue their college dreams and live life to the fullest."

Many childhood cancer survivors and their families struggle with lasting financial challenges because of costly treatment. The scholarships are intended to help alleviate some of these financial burdens. The Northwestern Mutual Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is administered through Scholarship America, the nation's largest nonprofit scholarship and education support organization. The scholarship will provide $5,000 this year to each student to offset their tuition costs and can be renewed for a second year for a total of $10,000. The 35 students selected demonstrated strong academic performance, financial need, leadership and have been affected by childhood cancer.

Launched in 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program was developed to find cures, while also providing family and patient support and aid to those who struggle with the long-term effects of treatment. The program has contributed more than $20 million to the cause with the help of its employees and financial advisors nationwide, funding more than 240,000 hours of research and leveraging nonprofit partners - including camps and retreats - to help more kids and families live to the fullest.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program and the scholarship recipients, visit the Foundation website.

About Scholarship America

Scholarship America works directly with students, parents, colleges, businesses and communities to help students fulfill their college dreams. We help students complete their educational goals by partnering with others to design, manage and deliver the best private scholarship and education support programs in the country. Scholarship America plays a national role in further engaging the private sector in programs and policies that advance equity in postsecondary education, helping more students overcome barriers to access, persistence and attainment.

