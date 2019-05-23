Northwestern Mutual Announces Second Annual Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer

MILWAUKEE, May 23, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today it will once again deliver a unique campout experience to families affected by childhood cancer. The Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer event, hosted by the Northwestern Mutual Foundation in partnership with the Green Bay Packers, will bring together hundreds of kids and their families to make connections, share experiences and create unforgettable memories.

This year's event will take place June 28-29, 2019 and will be hosted at the Packers' new Titletown community development, a unique location neighboring historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, Wisconsin, that features a large public park with outdoor games and exclusive activities.

Children and families affected by childhood cancer often find themselves lacking supportive communities that understand their treatment and emotional needs. The summer pastime of camping out with loved ones offers children carefree experiences and instills a sense of adventure. While these activities aren't always feasible for families whose kids are battling cancer, the Ultimate Campout will provide a safe-haven and allow attendees to focus on spending time together as families, as well as meeting others who have overcome or are facing similar obstacles.

"Childhood cancer knows no boundaries; the disease has an enormous impact on all aspects of daily life for children and families, especially the precious childhood moments that make a kid feel like a kid," said Eric Christophersen, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Camping out provides children and families a sense of freedom amidst times of hardship. Titletown is the perfect location for this inspirational event, and we're grateful to the Packers organization for their shared passion for supporting these families."

The Ultimate Campout will bring together childhood cancer patients, survivors and medical professionals nationwide for a camp experience combining recreation and respite while enabling hope and joy. A variety of activities will be available throughout the two-day event, including arts and crafts, outdoor games, a VIP behind-the-scenes tour of Lambeau Field and an evening outdoor movie screening.

"We are proud to join Northwestern Mutual in creating a one-of-a-kind camp experience to support and encourage children and their families who are battling childhood cancer," said Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy. "Titletown offers the ideal place for these families to connect and make new memories, and we're looking forward to being part of this special event."

Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has contributed more than $20 million for the cause, funding more than 240,000 hours of research, accelerating the search for pediatric cancer cures and providing family and survivor support.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by our clients and held or managed through our wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Titletown

Located on nearly 45 acres of land just west of Lambeau Field, Titletown is the Green Bay Packers' mixed-use, community development with a multi-acre stretch of park space that features activities, events and daily recreation year-round. Titletown aims to maximize its unique location to attract visitors, spur regional economic growth, offer amenities to residents and complement the greater Green Bay area's draw as an excellent location to live, work and play.

Since opening in 2017, Titletown's initial tenants – Hinterland Restaurant and Brewery, Lodge Kohler and Bellin Health Titletown Sports Medicine & Orthopedics – have continued providing excellent service and experiences. Titletown also includes TitletownTech, a joint venture between the Packers and Microsoft aimed at driving regional economic growth and job creation by helping businesses transform their operations through technology and digital innovation. The TitletownTech building will also house additional entertainment and commercial properties, including an "eatertainment" concept powered by Topgolf Suites and an experiential Associated Bank branch.

Phase 2 of the development, for which construction is underway, will feature residential development, including an apartment building and townhomes, as well as further commercial development and more community amenities. For more information, visit Titletown.com.

About Green Bay Packers

The historic Green Bay Packers, established in 1919, are the NFL's only community-owned team with more than 360,000 shareholders. With a tradition of excellence, the Packers have captured an NFL-record 13 world championships, including four Super Bowls, and have 25 individuals enshrined in the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Lambeau Field, the Packers' venerable home, is the longest-tenured stadium in the NFL and recognized by many as having the top gameday experience in professional sports. www.packers.com

