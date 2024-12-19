Northwestern Mutual Appoints Dave Gordon to Chief Digital and Information Officer

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual today announced the appointment of Dave Gordon to executive vice president and chief digital and information officer. In his role, Gordon will be accountable for technology and digital strategy, with oversight of the company's AI capabilities, software engineering, data engineering, enterprise architecture, technology infrastructure, and information risk and cybersecurity. He also has responsibilities for the company's digital products and foundational tech capabilities.

Dave Gordon, Northwestern Mutual

Gordon will report to Northwestern Mutual President and incoming CEO Tim Gerend and join the company's senior leadership team.

"Dave's deep technology experience, collaborative style and track record of success make him well-positioned to lead Northwestern Mutual's overarching tech and digital strategy," said Tim Gerend, president, Northwestern Mutual. "His leadership across a strong team of technology disciplines will ensure that we continue to enhance the relevance and improve the experience of working with Northwestern Mutual."

Gordon previously served as vice president and chief technology officer with responsibilities for the software development of the company's customer experience, digitally enabled products and corporate solutions, since joining Northwestern Mutual in 2023.

Prior to Northwestern Mutual, Gordon served as chief technology and data officer with USAA Federal Savings Bank, U.S. chief technology and operations officer with BMO Harris Bank, and credit card divisional CIO and head of IT operations with Capital One. He holds an MBA from the University of Richmond and a bachelor's degree in computer science from Indiana University.

Gordon succeeds Christian Mitchell, who recently stepped down from his role as executive vice president and chief digital and information officer to pursue new opportunities.

"I'm thankful for Christian's leadership that spanned nearly two decades at Northwestern Mutual," said Gerend. "He's had a meaningful impact on our employees, financial advisors and clients throughout his tenure and has set us up successfully for the future."

