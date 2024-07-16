Northwestern Mutual Awarded Sixth Consecutive Top-Score on National Disability Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, July 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that the company earned its sixth consecutive top-score on the Disability Equality Index®. The recognition is a comprehensive benchmarking tool designed to recognize companies that are advancing inclusion practices and building a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

"We're thrilled to receive a top-score on the Disability Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year because everyone deserves a workplace where they can show up, feel like they belong, and perform at their highest level," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "We're committed to growing an inclusive workplace and investing in a culture where all people can fully contribute and flourish."

The Disability Equality Index is administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, and is a national benchmark to measure corporate disability inclusion practices and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Northwestern Mutual's designation is the latest in a series of awards the company has earned in recent years for nurturing an inclusive workplace. Those awards include:

Military Friendly® Employer (2020-2024)

Best Employers for Diversity, Forbes (2018-2023)

America's Best Large Employers, Forbes (2023)

America's Best Employers for Women (2023)

Top 50 "Best-of-the-Best" Corporations for Inclusion, National Business Inclusion (2022-2023)

Best Companies for Diversity, Black Enterprise (2023)

Nine consecutive top scores on the National Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2015-2023)

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With over $627 billion of total assets1 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $36 billion in revenues, and $2.3 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 110 on the 2024 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2024.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

