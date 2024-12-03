Northwestern Mutual Awards 50 Scholarships to Childhood Cancer Survivors and Siblings to Help Fund Higher Education

Applications for the 2025-26 School Year Childhood Cancer Scholarship are being accepted now through Feb. 3, 2025

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 3, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, today announced its continued support of those affected by childhood cancer with a $500,000 donation toward higher education for childhood cancer survivors and childhood cancer siblings. As part of the company's 2025 Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program, 25 childhood cancer survivors and 25 childhood cancer siblings will be awarded a $5,000 scholarship, with the option to renew for a second year for a total of up to $10,000 per student.

"Studies show that 60% of families lose significant household income and are hit with financial hardship as a result of a childhood cancer diagnosis," said Steve Radke, president of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Each year, it's an honor to provide some relief to these families and alleviate part of the financial burden tied to higher education, but the real joy is being able to see these students looking forward to their future and the brighter moments they have ahead them."

Since the program's inception in 2017, more than 320 scholarships have been awarded to children undergoing treatment, survivors and siblings of those who have been affected by childhood cancer, totaling $3 million. The Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is one of several initiatives that the Northwestern Mutual Foundation commits to as part of its ongoing mission to the childhood cancer cause.

"For over a decade, it has been the Foundation's mission to help find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, while supporting families undergoing treatment and survivors living with long-term effects of treatment," said Radke. "Part of that includes celebrating the 'goldeNMoments' and breakthroughs along the way, like survivors and siblings affected by childhood cancer pursuing their aspirations through higher education."

Applications for the 2025-26 school year scholarship program are now being accepted through Feb. 3, 2025, unlocking an additional $500,000 in student scholarships.

The Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program is administered through Scholarship America, an organization dedicated to developing scholarship solutions for student success. Northwestern Mutual helps identify the criteria Scholarship America uses to select each year's recipients, including the student's essay, family income level, grade point average and geographic location. The scholarship is for full-time undergraduate studies and students must be a childhood cancer survivor or sibling of someone who had or has childhood cancer. For more information about the Childhood Cancer Scholarship Program and to apply, visit https://northwesternmutual-foundation.com/scholarships/.

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has been committed to accelerating the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer while supporting families undergoing treatment and survivors living with long-term effects. To date, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, has funded more than 700,000 hours of research to accelerate the search for better treatments and cures for childhood cancer and contributed more than $60 million to the cause overall. To learn more about the company's commitment to childhood cancer, visit the Northwestern Mutual Foundation's website here.

