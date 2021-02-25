Northwestern Mutual Commits $5 Million to Children's Wisconsin and the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders in Largest Standalone Donation

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 25, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- This year, approximately 10,500 children in the United States will be diagnosed with cancer. Among those diagnosed, blood cancers, like leukemia, are some of the most common forms of pediatric cancer. To support those affected both nationwide and in its hometown of Milwaukee, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, today announced a $5 million commitment to Children's Wisconsin to support its MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders.

The funding, which will span across five years through 2025, represents the company's largest standalone donation connected to its national philanthropic cause of childhood cancer. The partnership will launch both in-hospital navigator and psychosocial programs to help guide patients and families through diagnoses, treatment and recovery. It will also expand existing programs and services, such as the Northwestern Mutual Day Hospital for Childhood Cancer, to continue to provide outpatient care for children with cancer and blood disorders.

"Through this contribution, patients and families will experience individualized patient support and greater access to resources for navigating their journeys from diagnosis to healing," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We're proud to help strengthen the exceptional care childhood cancer patients receive at Children's Wisconsin."

This donation will also support patient care and a community navigator for families impacted by sickle cell disease, an often life-threatening blood disorder that occurs in nearly 1 out of every 400 African American births. Like childhood cancer, sickle cell disease is a life threatening condition in need of novel and comprehensive therapies. It is a natural extension to the company's Childhood Cancer Program, and also aligns with its commitment to addressing racial disparities through a Sustained Action for Racial Equity Task Force.

"Since their first gift in 1978, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been a steadfast supporter of the Children's Wisconsin mission," said Meg Brzyski Nelson, president, Children's Wisconsin Foundation. "This $5 million commitment will help every single child and family who turn to Children's Wisconsin when they are diagnosed with childhood cancer or blood disorders."

When a child is diagnosed with cancer, a blood disease or immune deficiency disorder, finding the right medical care is every family's first and most important step. Today, more and more families are choosing the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Children's Wisconsin, the largest cancer program in Wisconsin and one of the top programs in the country. The multidisciplinary center provides sophisticated treatments and cutting-edge research for the common to the rarest and most complex childhood cancers and blood disorders.

To recognize the donation, the hospital will also feature the Northwestern Mutual Welcome & Information Center at the main entrance of its new Clinics Building 1 at Children's Wisconsin Hospital-Milwaukee location.

Since 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program has focused on advancing childhood cancer research, providing family and patient support and serving as a resource to families managing the long-term effects of cancer treatment. With the support of Northwestern Mutual employees and financial advisors nationwide, the company has contributed more than $35 million and funded over 455,000 hours of research through the program.

About Children's Wisconsin

Children's Wisconsin is the region's only independent health care system dedicated solely to the health and well-being of children. The hospital, with locations in Milwaukee and Neenah, Wisconsin, is recognized as one of the leading pediatric health care centers in the United States. It is ranked in nine specialty areas in U.S. News & World Report's 2019-20 Best Children's Hospitals report, which includes the MACC Fund Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders. Children's provides primary care, specialty care, urgent care, emergency care, community health services, foster and adoption services, child and family counseling, child advocacy services and family resource centers. In 2019, Children's invested more than $130 million in the community to improve the health status of children through medical care, advocacy, education and pediatric medical research. Children's achieves its mission in part through donations from individuals, corporations and foundations and is proud to be a member of Children's Miracle Network Hospitals.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual