Northwestern Mutual Contributes $1.9 Million to Amplify Neighborhood Revitalization

MILWAUKEE, June 24, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Milwaukee residents are taking action to build stronger, healthier and safer communities by raising awareness of available health resources in their community, improving housing conditions and providing youth with educational programming. Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is continuing to partner with residents to enhance community-led efforts by contributing $1.9 million in grants to 33 nonprofit organizations.

2021 Northwestern Mutual Neighborhood Grant Recipients

Since 2013, the company has invested in these neighborhoods by working directly with residents to identify specific areas of need and partnering with organizations dedicated to fostering safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth and quality education. Each of the organizations receiving funding is committed to driving sustainable change and creating long-lasting impact in Milwaukee's Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods.

"Meaningful and lasting change happens when priorities and goals are shaped by the people living in those communities," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our efforts in these neighborhoods build upon the residents' knowledge and experiences to ensure our support remains focused on residents and their vision of the future."

Northwestern Mutual partners with designated neighborhood anchor organizations, Dominican Center, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges and Milwaukee Christian Center, to help residents as they lead revitalization efforts in Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way. Each anchor organization's revitalization plans emphasize the neighborhoods' priorities, goals and strategies.

Partner spotlight: Ezekiel Community Development Corporation

One of this year's grant recipients and community partner in Northwestern Mutual's Amani Housing Strategy is Ezekiel Community Development Corporation (CDC). Ezekiel CDC is an organization dedicated to improving housing conditions in Milwaukee's inner city by rehabilitating homes in collaboration with local businesses and organizations. As part of the restoration process, Ezekiel CDC provides residents with on-site job training to learn transferable skills for the trade industry and helps foster homeownership in neighborhoods.

Of the 2,500 housing units in Amani, nearly two-thirds were built before 1939. Older housing can require more extensive maintenance, be more costly to heat, and are more likely to contain lead-based paint, which can cause serious health issues.

Earlier this year, Ezekiel CDC received an additional grant on behalf of Northwestern Mutual through the Federal Home Loan Bank of Chicago's Targeted Impact Fund program. Ezekiel CDC will use the grant funds to continue revitalizations efforts through the Amani Housing Strategy, which launched in 2019.

The community and neighborhood partners listed below are dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for residents, families and children in Milwaukee neighborhoods.

To be eligible for funding, all grant recipients are required to demonstrate measurable impact and program outcomes.

Locally, Northwestern Mutual collaborates with partners to improve education and make Milwaukee a great place to live. Nationally, the company funds research to find better treatments and cures for childhood cancer, along with supporting families currently undergoing treatment and survivors living with the lasting effects.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 90 on the 2021 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

