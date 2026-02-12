Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute Welcomes Three New Academic Institutions: Medical College of Wisconsin, Milwaukee School of Engineering, and Waukesha County Technical College

MILWAUKEE, Feb. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute (NMDSI) – a first-of-its-kind partnership between Northwestern Mutual, Marquette University, and the University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee (UWM) – announced today it is expanding to include three additional Wisconsin-based academic institutions. The institute's newest partners will include the Medical College of Wisconsin (MCW), Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE), and Waukesha County Technical College (WCTC).

Since its formation in 2018, the NMDSI has been a champion for AI and data science-driven transformation of academia and industry throughout southeastern Wisconsin. Led by some of the state's most prestigious corporate and academic institutions, the organization continues to advance efforts that will increasingly position the region as a national hub for AI and data science. This includes supporting key investments in research; expanding training opportunities and academic programming; and attracting and cultivating talent by empowering individuals and making a positive impact on the communities where we live, work and go to school.

"We're thrilled to welcome three outstanding academic institutions to the NMDSI that have made substantial advancements in the field of AI and data science," said Tim Gerend, chairman, president, and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. "This expansion will result in significant knowledge sharing and greater institutional collaboration, which ultimately accelerates our efforts to develop the next generation of exceptional tech talent and future-ready leaders in Southeastern Wisconsin."

Through this partnership, MCW will share its own data science curricula to help advance research initiatives. MSOE will explore opportunities to provide access to its Rosie supercomputer and integrated capabilities, enhancing computational power and technological resources. Additionally, WCTC will offer its Applied AI Lab, providing hands-on learning experiences.

These shared resources will enrich the institute's offerings and strengthen its work in data science education and research.

Over the past seven years, the NMDSI has provided support for a range of AI and data science-related signature programs, including, yet not limited to: start-up funding toward the recruitment of new faculty hires, research seed funding to advance disciplinary and domain-focused impact and outcomes, student scholarships, and the development of new degree programs and curricula. Since the fall of 2023, over 100 semester-long applied AI and data science student research projects have been completed. The institute has also facilitated multiple events each year that have fostered collaboration between its partners, drawing hundreds of attendees within the tech community; while facilitating new opportunities for research, learning, and innovation in the field of data science.

To learn more about the Northwestern Mutual Data Science Institute, its latest projects, and to register for upcoming events, visit nmdsi.org.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With nearly $700 billion of total assets1 being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $38 billion in revenues, and $2.4 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment client assets held or managed by Northwestern Mutual.

About Marquette University

Marquette University is a Catholic, Jesuit university located near the heart of downtown Milwaukee that offers a comprehensive range of majors in 11 nationally and internationally recognized colleges and schools. Through the formation of hearts and minds, Marquette prepares our 11,100 undergraduate, graduate, doctoral and professional students to lead, excel and serve as agents of positive change. And, we deliver results. Ranked in the top 20% of national universities, Marquette is recognized for its undergraduate teaching, innovation and career preparation as the sixth-best university in the country for job placement. Our focus on student success and immersive, personalized learning experiences encourages students to think critically and engage with the world around them. When students graduate with a Marquette degree, they are truly prepared and called to Be The Difference.

About University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee

The University of Wisconsin-Milwaukee has an ambitious mission as both a top-tier research university and an access institution, striving to ensure that students have equitable opportunities to earn a college degree. UWM educates a diverse student body of nearly 23,000 students from 88 countries. About 41% of its undergraduates are first-generation college students. Its unique and top-rated programs include Wisconsin's only accredited schools of architecture and public health, the only North American school dedicated solely to freshwater sciences and a film program ranked among the top 50 in the world. It has the largest and top-rated online education program in Wisconsin. UW-Milwaukee partners with leading companies to conduct joint research, promote entrepreneurship, provide student internships and serve as an economic engine for southeastern Wisconsin. The Princeton Review named UW-Milwaukee a 2024 "Best Midwestern" university based on overall academic excellence and student reviews.

About Medical College of Wisconsin

With a history dating back to 1893, the Medical College of Wisconsin is dedicated to leadership and excellence in education, patient care, research, and community engagement. More than 1,600 students are enrolled in MCW's medical, graduate and pharmacy schools at campuses in Milwaukee, Green Bay and Central Wisconsin. MCW's School of Pharmacy opened in 2017. A major national research center, MCW ranks in the top 1% of U.S. research institutions (National Science Foundation), is the largest research institution in the Milwaukee metro area and is the largest private research institution in Wisconsin. Annually, our faculty directs or collaborates on more than 3,800 research studies, including clinical trials. In the last 10 years, MCW faculty have received nearly $2 billion in external support for research, teaching, training, and related purposes. Additionally, our more than 1,800 physicians provide care in virtually every specialty of medicine, annually fulfilling more than 4.8 million patient visits.

About Milwaukee School of Engineering

Milwaukee School of Engineering (MSOE) is the university of choice for those seeking an inclusive community of experiential learners driven to solve the complex challenges of today and tomorrow. The independent, non-profit university has about 3,000 students and was founded in 1903. MSOE offers bachelor's and master's degrees in engineering, business, computer science, machine learning and nursing. Faculty are student-focused experts who bring real-world experience into the classroom. This approach to learning makes students ready now as well as prepared for the future. Longstanding partnerships with business and industry leaders enable students to learn alongside professional mentors and challenge them to go beyond what's possible. MSOE graduates are leaders of character, responsible professionals, passionate learners and value creators.

About Waukesha County Technical College

Waukesha County Technical College, the leader in workforce development, prepares learners for success within the region and global economy. The College offers more than 170 areas of study including associate degree, technical diploma, apprenticeship and short-term certificate programs. Customized training for employers is also available. To learn more, visit www.wctc.edu.

