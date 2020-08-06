Northwestern Mutual Dedicates Nearly $2 Million Investment to Milwaukee Neighborhoods

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 6, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- More than one-fourth of Milwaukee's Black residents, regardless of household income, live in neighborhoods of concentrated poverty. Northwestern Mutual believes that collaboration with residents and local organizations is essential to understanding the challenges and opportunities facing not only its hometown, but communities nationwide. Through its Foundation, the company today announced a donation of nearly $2 million in grants to foster safe neighborhoods, healthy and thriving youth, strong families and quality education in Milwaukee.

As a company, Northwestern Mutual has taken a strategic and long-term approach to drive sustainable change in historically underserved Milwaukee neighborhoods. Since 2013, Northwestern Mutual has supported neighborhoods of predominantly Black and Hispanic residents, partnering with more than 25 nonprofits on an ongoing basis to provide funding and support in alignment with each neighborhoods' revitalization plan and vision for the future.

"Supporting neighborhoods in achieving community-driven change is key to addressing deep-rooted challenges and building a stronger city one block, one resident at a time," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our commitment to our diverse neighborhoods, which began more than seven years ago, is grounded in the belief that improving the quality of life for all Milwaukee residents will produce a positive and lasting impact."

Nearly 30,000 residents living in these areas benefit from the programming these organizations provide. This investment is part of the company's long-term efforts to foster inclusion and equality in communities nationwide. In total, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has granted $26 million to Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way to improve housing, education, and safety.

"Community-led change takes time, as well as capacity," said Danell Cross, executive director, Metcalfe Park Community Bridges. "With Northwestern Mutual's partnership, we've seen tremendous growth within our organization. This support has helped us to continue making real progress toward our goals."

Spotlight: Neighborhood Anchor Organizations

To catalyze its efforts to enhance three local communities, Northwestern Mutual adopted the Building Neighborhood Capacity Program (BNCP) framework in 2013 to address systemic challenges with integrated solutions. Following this adoption, the company tailored its own approach to place-based investment.

Through the BNCP, three organizations were designated as the neighborhood "anchor" organization to lead the revitalization efforts for each Milwaukee neighborhood the company supports. The company has continued to partner with each of these nonprofits through its adjusted model.

Amani : The Dominican Center works with Amani residents to build a better future, serving as a resource in the areas of adult education, housing and building neighborhood capacity.

: The Dominican Center works with Amani residents to build a better future, serving as a resource in the areas of adult education, housing and building neighborhood capacity. Metcalfe Park : Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is building a robust and thriving neighborhood in which residents are safe, connected to each other and celebrate the diversity and culture of the area. Its priorities include civic engagement; safety and placemaking; connectedness and cultural vibrance; intergenerational wealth and opportunity; and health and wellness.

: Metcalfe Park Community Bridges is building a robust and thriving neighborhood in which residents are safe, connected to each other and celebrate the diversity and culture of the area. Its priorities include civic engagement; safety and placemaking; connectedness and cultural vibrance; intergenerational wealth and opportunity; and health and wellness. Muskego Way: Milwaukee Christian Center is a multi-service organization that works to build strong neighborhoods full of opportunity. It focuses on four core areas: housing, youth development, older adults and food security.

Northwestern Mutual recently funded updates to each organization's revitalization plans, which highlight the neighborhoods' refined priorities, goals and strategies. This effort included pairing each organization with a technical assistance provider, as well as connecting them with resources for data, research and communications support. These plans, which were developed in partnership with residents, will continue to guide each neighborhood in its collective actions toward reinvestment and sustainable change.

With the company's support, the anchor organizations convene other community and neighborhood partners, including those listed below, in ongoing efforts to achieve resident goals.

2020 Neighborhood Grant Recipients ACTS Housing Artists Working in Education Boys & Girls Clubs of Greater Milwaukee COA Youth & Family Centers Community Warehouse Data You Can Use Dominican Center Ex Fabula Ezekiel CDC Feeding America Greater Milwaukee Foundation Harry & Rose Samson Family Jewish Community Center Imagine MKE Journey House Junior Achievement of Wisconsin Legal Aid Society of Milwaukee Local Initiatives Support Corporation Metcalfe Park Community Bridges Milwaukee Christian Center Milwaukee Community Business Collaborative Milwaukee Habitat for Humanity Milwaukee Repertory Theater Pathfinders PEARLS for Teen Girls Riverworks Development Corporation Running Rebels Community Organization Safe & Sound Sixteenth Street Community Health Center Sojourner Foundation The Board of Regents, University of Wisconsin System The Bowery Mission (New York) The Parenting Network We Grow Greens Wisconsin Black Historical Society Wisconsin Voices YMCA of Metropolitan Milwaukee

All grant recipients are required to demonstrate measurable impact and results of their programs.

Locally, the company also collaborates with partners to improve education and make Milwaukee a great place to live. Nationally, the company supports research to find better treatments and a cure for childhood cancer. To learn more, visit the Foundation website.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $386 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

