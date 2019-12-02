Northwestern Mutual Donates $225,000 Through Annual Days of Sharing Program

MILWAUKEE, Dec. 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is recognizing Milwaukee and New York area nonprofits with grants totaling $225,000 through its Days of Sharing program. The annual program encourages the company's employees to nominate a local nonprofit or organization to receive funding on their behalf from the Northwestern Mutual Foundation.

"As a company, we always strive to better the lives of those in the communities we serve," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our Days of Sharing program aims to honor the deep passion our employees have toward making a real difference."

Through Days of Sharing, Northwestern Mutual employees nominated local nonprofit organizations and causes they support. The 25 recipient organizations were chosen throughout the month of November, with $100,000 given in individual grants ranging from $1,000 to $10,000.

2019 Days of Sharing Recipient Organizations

Wisconsin Organizations American Cancer Society Autism Speaks Camp Mak-A-Dream Cedarburg Community Scholarship Fund Center for Veterans Issues, LTD Eco-Justice Center Fernwood Montessori School Fund Friends of MADACC Gigi's Playhouse Milwaukee Healing Hearts of Waukesha County Humane Animal Welfare Society (HAWS) Latino Arts, Inc. MATC Foundation Pads of Lake County Ronald McDonald House Charities Eastern Wisconsin Rose Glen Elementary PTO SaintA Seal, Inc. St. Mary Parish School Tricia's Troops Wisconsin Lutheran High School

New York Organizations Ali Forney Alumni and Friends of LaGuardia High School ALwayS for ALS Inc. Mouse

Northwestern Mutual also provided its employees the chance to vote for pre-selected nonprofits to receive grants totaling $125,000. This year's chosen nonprofits include Alzheimer's Association of Wisconsin, Milwaukee LGBT Community Center, Milwaukee Women's Center, Veterans Outreach of Wisconsin and Wisconsin Humane Society.

Since the inception of the Days of Sharing program in 2007, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, have provided over 400 grants totaling more than $2 million in funding on behalf of its employees.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages nearly $150 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

Related Links

http://www.northwesternmutual.com

