Northwestern Mutual Earns Fifth Consecutive Perfect Score on National Disability Equality Index

Northwestern Mutual

13 Jul, 2023, 09:00 ET

MILWAUKEE, July 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that the company earned its fifth consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI), a comprehensive benchmarking tool that helps companies build a roadmap of measurable, tangible actions that they can take to achieve disability inclusion and equality.

"Fostering an inclusive workplace where everyone feels welcome and supported is core to our culture," said Amy Hanneman, Northwestern Mutual's vice president of diversity and inclusion. "Receiving another perfect score on the Disability Equality Index further exemplifies our efforts to cultivate and celebrate diversity and inclusion across our company, and our commitment to accelerating those efforts is unwavering."

DEI is administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities and Disability:IN, and is a national benchmark to measure corporate disability inclusion practices and identify opportunities for continued improvement. Northwestern Mutual's DEI designation is just the latest in a series of awards the company has earned in recent years for nurturing a community of diversity, equity and inclusion. Those awards include:

  • Eight consecutive perfect scores on the Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index (2015-2022)
  • 2023 Black Enterprise's Best Companies for Diversity
  • 2023 Forbes' America's Best Large Employers
  • 2022 National Business Inclusion Consortium Top 50 Best-of-the-Best Corporations for Inclusion
  • Military Friendly Award (2021-2022)
  • Top 50 Company for Multicultural Women in Leadership (2021)
  • Seramount's Best Companies for Dads (2021)
  • Seven ERGs ranked in the Top 25 nationally by the Association of ERGs & Councils (2021)
  • Diversity Best Practices Top 100 Companies for Diversity (2020)

About Northwestern Mutual 
Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $558 billion of total assets being managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, nearly $35 billion in revenues, and $2.2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 111 on the 2023 FORTUNE 500.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

