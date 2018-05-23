Northwestern Mutual Invests $600,000 in Discovery World Expansion

MILWAUKEE, May 23, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, has announced a three-year commitment to Discovery World totaling $600,000. The funds will go toward strengthening Milwaukee as a tech hub, deepening community enhancement for residents and families in Northwestern Mutual's neighborhoods program, and providing groups underrepresented in STEM (science, technology, engineering, and mathematics) with access to Discovery World and its educational programs.

"Discovery World inspires and educates the Milwaukee community, providing opportunities many young people might not otherwise have access to," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our grant will have a great impact on both improving this educational destination while also helping to shape Milwaukee's next generation of innovators."

Discovery World currently serves approximately 300,000 visitors per year at its lakefront location, and up to another 100,000 through community outreach events. Northwestern Mutual's investment in the organization's facility expansion, its programs and infrastructure will enable Discovery World to better serve the entire community with new technology exhibits, demonstrations and informational programs.

High focus programs during the school year and week-long summer camps will allow the organization to increase access for groups underrepresented in STEM, particularly young women and young people of color. Investments in the facility will enable the organization to serve 75,000 to 100,000 more community residents each year, including those living in the Amani, Metcalfe Park and Muskego Way neighborhoods. Residents in these neighborhoods will also be welcomed to participate in a Girls & STEM Day, Robotics Week and other special events in the coming months.

"Through our programming, curriculum and exhibits, we're generating excitement in the minds of young people about future STEM careers," said Joel Brennan, president and CEO, Discovery World. "We're grateful for community partners like Northwestern Mutual that support us in continuing these initiatives."

The donation is part of Northwestern Mutual's longstanding commitment to enhance the Milwaukee community. The Northwestern Mutual Foundation also works with nonprofit partners to improve education, revitalize local neighborhoods and accelerate the search for childhood cancer cures.

About Discovery World

Located on the shores of Lake Michigan, Discovery World is Milwaukee's premier science and technology center that's fun for the whole family. The 120,000-square foot facility is home to interactive exhibits, fresh and saltwater tanks in the Reiman Aquarium, the S/V Denis Sullivan, and a multitude of educational programs.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $320 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, whole-picture planning approach, we empower our clients to make the most of every single day and plan for important moments in their future. We combine the expertise of our financial professionals with a personalized digital experience to help our clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $265.0 billion in assets, $28.1 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to 4.5 million people who rely on us for life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, brokerage and advisory services, trust services, and discretionary portfolio management solutions. The company manages more than $125 billion of client assets through its wealth management and investment services. Northwestern Mutual ranks 104 on the 2018 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2018.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Northwestern Mutual and its subsidiaries offer a comprehensive approach to financial security solutions including: life insurance, long-term care insurance, disability income insurance, annuities, life insurance with long-term care benefits, investment products, and advisory products and services. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

