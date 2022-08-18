Northwestern Mutual Invests in Diverse Pipeline of Pediatric Oncology Researchers

Grants awarded through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation will support 10 students nationwide

MILWAUKEE, Aug. 18, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Continuing its commitment to the fight against childhood cancer and increasing diversity in the pediatric oncology research community, Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is once again sponsoring a cohort of researchers through Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation's 2022 Pediatric Oncology Student Training (POST) Program. The company has dedicated $50,000 to support 10 undergraduate, graduate or medical students through an 8-10 week training program, pairing them with mentors who are conducting research in the field of pediatric oncology.

"Although more than 17,000 children are diagnosed with cancer in the United States each year, childhood cancer research continues to be significantly underfunded," said Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "These students hold the key to future research breakthroughs, and we are honored to support them as they advance their knowledge and passion in discovering innovative childhood cancer treatments."

Established by Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation in 2011, the POST Program aims to increase exposure to the field of pediatric oncology and develop practical research skills among undergraduate, graduate and medical students, while also providing students with the opportunity to experience research firsthand. Encouraging a more diverse pipeline of researchers, Northwestern Mutual's grant will support students from underrepresented backgrounds as they pursue research related to childhood cancer.

"Northwestern Mutual's commitment to children with cancer is extraordinary," said Liz Scott, mother of Alex Scott and Co-Executive Director of Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation. "Their investment in young researchers through our Pediatric Oncology Student Training program is another example of their commitment to supporting the next generation of researchers dedicated to improving the lives of kids with cancer."

The 2022 cohort of Pediatric Oncology Student Training Program students are conducting research projects with a variety of focuses, including Financial Toxicity at End-of-Life and Beyond, Wilms Tumor Risk and Management in WAGR Syndrome, Understanding Disparities in Pediatric Solid Tumor Oncology Trial Enrollment, and Characterizing Therapeutic Vulnerabilities in Mismatch Repair Deficient Pediatric High-grade Gliomas. The complete list of 2022 POST Program recipients can be found here.

Since 2012, the Northwestern Mutual Foundation has been committed to advancing the search for better treatments and cures for pediatric cancer through its Childhood Cancer Program by donating more than $45 million to support families and survivors and has funded more than 520,000 hours of research with partners like Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation and other nonprofit organizations across the United States.

The Northwestern Mutual Foundation has given more than $400 million since its inception in 1992 and is focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making Milwaukee a great destination.

Alex's Lemonade Stand Foundation (ALSF) emerged from the front yard lemonade stand of 4-year-old Alexandra "Alex" Scott, who was fighting cancer and wanted to raise money to find cures for all children with cancer. Her spirit and determination inspired others to support her cause, and when she passed away at the age of 8, she had raised $1 million. Since then, the Foundation bearing her name has evolved into a national fundraising movement. Today, ALSF is one of the leading funders of pediatric cancer research in the U.S. and Canada raising more than $250 million so far, funding over 1,000 research projects and providing programs to families affected by childhood cancer.

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. With more than $560 billion in combined company and client assets, $34 billion in revenues, and $2.1 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to nearly five million people.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

