Northwestern Mutual Named One of FORTUNE's World's Most Admired Companies

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 21, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, a leading financial security company, announced today it has been named one of the World's Most Admired Companies in its industry according to FORTUNE's annual survey for the 37th year. Since 1983, top executives and directors from eligible companies, as well as financial analysts, have determined the companies with the strongest reputations within and across industries.

Northwestern Mutual secured the number one ranking for the "quality of products/services" and "social responsibility" categories. The company also ranked highly in the "financial soundness," "use of corporate assets," and "quality of management" categories.

"It's an honor to once again be named one of the most admired companies in our industry by FORTUNE," said John Schlifske, Northwestern Mutual chairman, president and CEO. "This recognition is a testament to our employees and advisors nationwide – and their commitment to helping our clients financially plan for what's most important so they can live their dreams today and every day after."

To determine the best-regarded companies in 52 industries, FORTUNE asked executives, directors, and analysts to rate enterprises in their own industry on nine criteria, from investment value and quality of management and products to social responsibility and ability to attract talent.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $160 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020. Northwestern Mutual also received the highest score among individual life insurance providers in the J.D. Power 2019 U.S. Life Insurance Satisfaction Study.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), and its subsidiaries, including Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC), Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), a registered investment adviser, broker-dealer, and member FINRA and SIPC, and Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) a federal savings bank. NM and its subsidiaries are in Milwaukee, WI.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual

Related Links

https://www.northwesternmutual.com

