Northwestern Mutual Reaffirms $500K commitment to Milwaukee Area Scholars Attending Historically Black Colleges and Universities with Announcement of Second Scholarship Cohort

To help close the education gap, the company, through its Foundation, created the Northwestern Mutual HBCU Hometown Connection Scholarship. The scholarship seeks to provide recipients holistic support needed to succeed professionally and personally. In addition to annual grants of $7,500 in both freshman and sophomore years, students will be mentored by company leaders, eligible for paid internships before their junior and senior year and be considered for employment after graduation. The cohort of nine students will also form a peer support circle as they navigate the many firsts of college life.

"We formed the Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship as an opportunity to ensure our city's future leaders and workforce have the resources to expand their knowledge in a way that is meaningful to them," says Steve Radke, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our hope is these individuals will graduate and return to the great city of Milwaukee, strengthening the cumulative success of residents and businesses with their education and experiences."

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, has been championing access to education for all students – regardless of race or income status – for more than 25 years. The Hometown HBCU Connection Scholarship is one of many ways that the Foundation hopes to further the advancement of quality education. You can learn more about the recipients of this year's scholarship by visiting the Northwestern Mutual website.

"The role that attending a historically Black college has played in fostering community and connections within my personal and professional growth has been instrumental," said Grady Crosby, chief sustainability and impact officer, Northwestern Mutual, and Howard University alumnus. "I'm proud to work for an employer that has a long-standing commitment to closing opportunity gaps via access to education for Milwaukee-area students and sees the unique value that graduates of HBCUs can bring to Northwestern Mutual in the future."

Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, has invested more than $60 million to education in the city of Milwaukee, over 25 years. To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's philanthropic efforts and investments in the community, visit https://www.northwesternmutual.com/who-we-are/sustainability-social-impact/.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $490 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

