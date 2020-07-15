Northwestern Mutual Receives Perfect Score on 2020 Disability Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, July 15, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the company earned its second consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index (DEI). Administered by the American Association of People with Disabilities (AAPD) and Disability:IN, the survey is a national, annual benchmarking tool which reports on corporate disability inclusion policies and practices, and identifies opportunities for continued improvement.

"It's affirming to achieve a perfect score on the Disability Equality Index two years in a row," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "We're on a constant journey to build an inclusive environment, and we're committed to continuous action to ensure everyone can bring their best self to work, not only for our clients, but for all of us."

This award is recognition of Northwestern Mutual's continued commitment to expand its efforts in diversity and inclusion. The company also received a perfect score on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year and was recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine in January 2020.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to combating inequality, please visit https://www.northwesternmutual.com/life-and-money/our-commitment-to-combat-racism-and-inequality-a-message-from-our-ceo/.

