Northwestern Mutual Receives Seventh Consecutive Perfect Score on Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index

MILWAUKEE, Jan. 28, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today the company earned a perfect score of 100 for the seventh consecutive year in the 2021 Corporate Equality Index (CEI) survey—a national benchmarking survey administered by the Human Rights Campaign Foundation—which reports on corporate policies and practices related to LGBTQ workplace equality. Northwestern Mutual is among 767 major U.S. companies that participated in this year's survey that earned top scores this year.

"As we continue our diversity and inclusion journey, we're pleased to once again achieve a perfect score on the Corporate Equality Index," said Amy Hanneman, vice president of diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "We encourage our employees to bring their whole selves to work, as it is both our similarities and unique differences that enable us to better serve our colleagues, clients and communities, and we're committed to continuous progress in this space."

Northwestern Mutual's perfect score earns the company the designation of a Best Place to Work for LGBTQ Equality. This year's report rated over 1,100 businesses on detailed criteria falling under four main pillars: non-discrimination policies across business entities; equitable benefits for LGBTQ workers and their families; supporting an inclusive culture; and corporate social responsibility.

Key findings in the 2020 CEI include:

Seventy-eight percent of CEI participants documented that they provide inclusive benefits for same- and different-sex spouses and partners.

Ninety-two percent of CEI-rated employers offer a robust set of practices (at least three efforts) to support organizational LGBTQ diversity competency.

Ninety-two percent of CEI-rated businesses met the standard of demonstrating at least three efforts of public commitment to the LGBTQ community.

Ninety-one percent of all CEI-rated businesses offer transgender-inclusive health insurance coverage.

