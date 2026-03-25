Northwestern Mutual Recognized as a Top Independent Broker-Dealer by Financial Advisor magazine

MILWAUKEE, March 25, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Coming off a record year across key measures of business performance in 2025, Northwestern Mutual has been recognized among the nation's leading independent broker-dealers. Financial Advisor magazine's annual ranking placed Northwestern Mutual 6th, continuing the company's streak of being among the top 10 independent broker-dealers every year for more than a decade.

"Northwestern Mutual's reputation as a wealth management industry leader continues to grow," said John Roberts, the company's chief field officer. "With client assets under management now exceeding $400 billion, one thing is clear: more Americans are turning to Northwestern Mutual to help build wealth and financial security. Millions prefer our advisors' approach to financial planning – combining investments with world-class insurance products – because it's designed to deliver superior financial outcomes. We are committed to comprehensive and personalized planning, and we're equipping our advisors with the leading wealth solutions and offerings they need to help clients thrive."

Northwestern Mutual's gross revenue – the primary metric behind its elite ranking – jumped more than 15% year-over-year, reaching nearly $3.5 billion at the end of 2025. The company also experienced significant growth in 2025 in investment client assets, which exceeded $400 billion. Plus, Northwestern Mutual's wealth sales increased more than 18% year-over-year and marked the company's third-consecutive year with a new record high.

Northwestern Mutual's national network of advisors is growing as well, now with more than 8,000 full-time advisors and 11,500 team members. In 2025, the company had a record recruiting year by adding over 3,400 new financial representatives, while also growing the number of veteran advisors – which has happened annually since 2012.

Northwestern Mutual advisors are consistently recognized among the industry's best. Recently, 230 of the company's advisors – more than ever before – were featured in Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors & Best in-State list.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual