Northwestern Mutual Recognizes Champions of Diversity & Inclusion with Inaugural Award

MILWAUKEE, Nov. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- After reviewing dozens of submissions from local offices across the country, Northwestern Mutual has announced its Washington, D.C. office has received the company's inaugural Diversity & Inclusion Champion award. The recognition celebrates those who are making a tangible impact in creating an inclusive work environment; attracting and developing a diversity of talent; building a pipeline for growth opportunities; and engaging with the diverse communities they serve.

"Our first Diversity & Inclusion Awards generated impressive applications from offices throughout our network, demonstrating our collective commitment to creating a more diverse, equitable and inclusive culture," said Ron Adams, vice president of field diversity and inclusion, Northwestern Mutual. "We're proud to recognize our Washington, D.C. colleagues for their efforts and look forward to continuing our company-wide growth, progress and action in this space."

The winning office, led by Managing Partner Leo Tucker, invests heavily in D&I coaching, mentoring, training and skill development for their leaders while also being visible in the diverse communities they serve, including partnerships with local universities and diverse professional organizations. Additionally, the office has seen significant increases in diverse representation among staff and leadership.

The office plans to use the $30,000 grant received as part of its award to establish scholarships for historically underrepresented students at universities in the D.C. area as well as expand existing community partnerships.

"We're honored to receive the first-annual Diversity & Inclusion Champion Award," said Tucker. "Our primary aim when we started our D&I journey was to better reflect the marketplace we serve. While our work is never done, we continue to be energized and committed to making our culture increasingly inclusive to better serve our colleagues, clients and communities."

In addition to Washington, D.C., Northwestern Mutual's Atlanta office – led by John Wright – finished second in panelist voting and will receive $15,000 to advance diversity and inclusion efforts. From 2015 to 2019, they doubled the number of African American and women advisors, and activated robust philanthropic efforts serving diverse markets. Their annual IMPACT Day provides capital improvements, a food and clothing drive and scholarships for high-performing teachers at an Atlanta-area public school.

This award is part of Northwestern Mutual's continued commitment to expand its efforts in diversity and inclusion. The company recently established its Sustained Action for Racial Equity task force, which is led by CEO John Schlifske and comprised of key leaders throughout the firm. The group examines racism and inequality from several perspectives to identify what else the company can do to make a difference internally and within its communities.

Northwestern Mutual has received several third-party recognitions for its focus on diversity and inclusion. The company recently announced its placement in the Diversity Best Practices Inclusion Index; tallied its second consecutive perfect score on the Disability Equality Index; received a perfect score on the 2020 Human Rights Campaign's Corporate Equality Index for the sixth consecutive year; was recognized as one of the Best Employers for Diversity by Forbes Magazine in January 2020; and received a bronze Brandon Hall award for its Culture of Respect eLearning module.

To learn more about Northwestern Mutual's commitment to combating inequality, please visit the company's website.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $290.3 billion in total assets, $29.9 billion in revenues, and $1.9 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.6 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $161 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2020.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM)(life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries in Milwaukee, WI. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (investment advisory and trust services), a federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company.

