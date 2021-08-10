Northwestern Mutual Renews Funding to CFP Board Center for Financial Planning with $1M Gift

WASHINGTON, Aug. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning today announced that Northwestern Mutual will renew its support as a Founding Sponsor with a $1 million gift.

A Founding Sponsor since 2016, Northwestern Mutual works with the Center to develop programs and initiatives that will advance the financial planning profession, including developing a stronger pipeline of financial planners, as well as creating an academic home for the profession.

"We are grateful for the continued support of Northwestern Mutual," said CFP Board CEO Kevin R. Keller, CAE. "Their generosity will help make possible the Center's efforts to create lasting change in the financial planning profession, challenge the status quo, develop innovative solutions and foster a more diverse financial planner workforce."

Northwestern Mutual's sponsorship aligns with its commitment to attract, develop and teach the next generation of trusted financial advisors to meet the growing consumer demand for comprehensive financial planning.

"We know that our profession needs to grow and change in order to serve a diverse marketplace that is in need of trusted advice," said Tim Gerend, chief distribution officer and executive vice president of Northwestern Mutual. "At Northwestern Mutual, we are committed to helping make a career in financial planning more attractive and more inclusive at all levels in our profession. We are proud to continue our partnership with the Center and we are aligned in our commitment to sustainably change for the good of our industry and the clients we serve."

Center Managing Director D.A. Abrams, CAE noted that Northwestern Mutual has been a valued partner in building the capacity and impact of the Center across three focus areas:

Talent Pipeline : Cultivating a quality workforce to ensure the profession can recruit and retain the talent it needs to grow.

: Cultivating a quality workforce to ensure the profession can recruit and retain the talent it needs to grow. Diversity and Inclusion : Fostering a more diverse financial planner workforce that reflects the changing demographics in the United States .

: Fostering a more diverse financial planner workforce that reflects the changing demographics in . Knowledge for Practice: Elevating the discipline of financial planning to increase the stature and recognition of financial planning faculty and educational programs, as well as provide practitioners with cutting-edge knowledge to thrive and provide outstanding service to clients.

"Sponsors like Northwestern Mutual provide important support for the Center's ongoing efforts to create a stronger financial planning profession," added Abrams. "We deeply appreciate Northwestern Mutual's continued partnership as we strive towards all Americans having access to competent and ethical financial planning advice via the Center's programs and initiatives."

To learn more and support the Center's work, visit CenterforFinancialPlanning.org

ABOUT NORTHWESTERN MUTUAL

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a holistic planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With $308.8 billion in total assets, $31.1 billion in revenues, and $2 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.75 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages more than $200 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 102 on the 2020 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2021.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

ABOUT CFP BOARD

Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc. is the professional body for personal financial planners in the U.S. CFP Board sets standards for financial planning and administers the prestigious CFP® certification – one of the most respected certifications in financial services – so that the public has access to and benefits from competent and ethical financial planning. CFP Board, along with its Center for Financial Planning, is committed to increasing the public's awareness of CFP® certification and access to a diverse, ethical and competent financial planning workforce. Widely recognized by firms and consumer groups as the standard for financial planning, CFP® certification is held by nearly 90,000 people in the United States.

ABOUT THE CFP BOARD CENTER FOR FINANCIAL PLANNING

The CFP Board Center for Financial Planning seeks to create a more diverse and sustainable financial planning profession so that every American has access to competent and ethical financial planning advice. The Center brings together CFP® professionals, firms, educators, researchers and experts to address profession-wide challenges in the areas of diversity and workforce development, and to build an academic home that offers opportunities for conducting and publishing new research that adds to the financial planning body of knowledge. More about the Center and its initiatives can be found at www.CenterforFinancialPlanning.org.

SOURCE Certified Financial Planner Board of Standards, Inc.

Related Links

http://www.cfp.net

