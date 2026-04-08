Northwestern Mutual Sets New Company Benchmark with 258 Advisors Honored on Forbes' Top Wealth Advisors Lists

Company sees 160% increase in advisors featured over past five years

MILWAUKEE, April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Forbes announced that 258 of Northwestern Mutual's wealth management advisors have been honored on its prestigious Best-in-State Wealth Advisors list. Additionally, one advisor was included among the nation's Top 250 Wealth Advisors list. This is an all-time high of Northwestern Mutual advisors featured, reflecting a 160% increase over the past five years.

Forbes' recognition lists are developed through a rigorous, multi-step process that evaluates qualitative information compiled through telephone, virtual, and in-person due diligence interviews. The publication also assesses quantitative data such as revenue trends, assets under management, compliance records, and industry experience, focusing on advisors who exemplify best practices in their approach to working with clients.

"In these volatile times, millions of Americans trust Northwestern Mutual financial advisors to help them manage their wealth and build financial security," said John Roberts, the company's chief field officer. "Thanks to the hard work of our advisors, particularly these elite honorees, Northwestern Mutual is one of the largest independent broker-dealers in America, managing over $400 billion in client assets. Their approach to comprehensive financial planning – combining a sophisticated suite of investments with world-class insurance – is designed to deliver superior financial outcomes to the clients we proudly serve."

According to Northwestern Mutual's 2026 Planning & Progress Study, only half of Americans (50%) report feeling financially secure. Because of that widespread financial anxiety, more are turning to trusted, reliable financial experts for professional advice. Northwestern Mutual's advisors are committed to being this partner for clients and their families.

Northwestern Mutual advisors have earned several national accolades in recent months, including 230 wealth management teams appearing among Forbes 2026 Best-in-State Wealth Management Teams list, and 23 advisors securing a spot on Barron's Top 1,500 Financial Advisors ranking.

To find a Northwestern Mutual advisor or learn about Northwestern Mutual's financial planning solutions, visit northwesternmutual.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping people and businesses achieve financial security for more than 165 years. Through a comprehensive planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial professionals with a personalized digital experience and industry-leading products to help its clients plan for what's most important. With more than $780 billion of total assets1 managed across the company's institutional portfolio as well as retail investment client portfolios, more than $40 billion in revenues, and $2.5 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than five million people with life insurance, disability income insurance, long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. Northwestern Mutual ranked 109 on the 2025 FORTUNE 500 and was recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2026.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (investment brokerage services), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (investment advisory and services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance). Not all Northwestern Mutual representatives are advisors. Only those representatives with "Advisor" in their title or who otherwise disclose their status as an advisor of NMWMC are credentialed as NMWMC representatives to provide investment advisory services.

1 Includes investments and separate account assets of Northwestern Mutual as well as retail investment assets held or managed for clients.

SOURCE Northwestern Mutual