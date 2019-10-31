Northwestern Mutual To Pay Policyowners Largest Ever, Industry-Leading $6 Billion Dividend Payout

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 31, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual announced today that its policyowners will receive an estimated $6 billion through the company's 2020 dividend payout. This is expected to both lead the insurance industry and be the highest in the company's history. The company credits this record payout as a result of its careful business management – keeping expenses low, ensuring sound underwriting and investing wisely.

"For more than 160 years, we've delivered long-term financial security for our policyowners – empowering them to live the life they choose," said John E. Schlifske, chairman, president and CEO of Northwestern Mutual. "Once again, we've remained steadfast in our commitment to our policyowners – including sharing our success through dividends."

Policyowners who receive dividends (i.e. owners of whole life insurance, term insurance, disability insurance, and many annuity products) have several options for how to use their annual dividends, including increasing the accumulated value of their life policy, reducing the cost of their premiums, or taking their dividend in cash.

Business Highlights

Stewardship of the business is critical to Northwestern Mutual's continued ability to pay annual dividends. The business is stronger than ever, and key contributing factors include:

Mortality and expense experience: Seventy percent (nearly $3.8 billion ) of the expected 2020 life dividend payout is based on our mortality and expense experience.

Investment performance: The company's General Account portfolio contributed almost one-third (over $1.5B ) of the expected 2020 life dividend payout.

Client experience: Northwestern Mutual reimagined its core life insurance product with the recent launch of the simplified, highly customizable Whole Life Plus . It has also streamlined the application process and reduced underwriting approval time for applicants for life insurance and now disability products.

Financial strength: Northwestern Mutual aims to pay the highest level of dividends possible while upholding its unquestionable financial strength. The company has the highest financial strength ratings awarded to any U.S. life insurer, including recent reaffirmations by Moody's S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings

For more information, see Our Commitment to Financial Strength and How We Determine Dividends on northwesternmutual.com.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages nearly $150 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

