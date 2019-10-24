Northwestern Mutual's Art Exhibit, Giving Gallery: Turn Your Hope Into Action, Unveils New Additions

MILWAUKEE, Oct. 24, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation, is dedicated to providing community members with opportunities to engage with and give back to local nonprofits. In 2018, the company opened its first-of-its-kind art exhibit, Giving Gallery: Community in Process, with the goal of encouraging attendees to donate, volunteer and advocate for the organizations that matter to them. Since opening, the exhibit has continued to evolve, introducing expanded programing options, artwork and events.

"The exhibit has become a catalyst for connections in our community throughout the past two years," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "We are privileged to continue helping others discover opportunities to make a difference, while shining a light on our collective impact."

The second phase of the exhibit, Giving Gallery: Turn Your Hope Into Action, focuses on the power of the individual to inspire and engage more volunteers, donors and advocates. These additions, which will continue through 2020, include the following:

The Seasonal Spotlight features an original piece of art created in response to the work of an additional nonprofit organization each season of the year, the first of which debuted in June.

features an original piece of art created in response to the work of an additional nonprofit organization each season of the year, the first of which debuted in June. The Partner in Residence program allows one nonprofit per season to engage and interact with Northwestern Mutual employees and the general public to generate interest and awareness for the work they do through events in the gathering space near the gallery.

program allows one nonprofit per season to engage and interact with Northwestern Mutual employees and the general public to generate interest and awareness for the work they do through events in the gathering space near the gallery. From the Collection highlights artwork from the Northwestern Mutual permanent art collection, aligning with the seasonal theme.

The newest Seasonal Spotlight highlights the company's partnership with the Next Door Foundation. This organization supports the intellectual, physical and emotional development of children by partnering with their families for success in school and the community. The artwork was created by the current Pfister Artist in Residence, Rosy Petri, a multidisciplinary artist who is currently focusing on fabric portraiture.

Throughout the year, the gallery has also been recognized with 20 awards from organizations that acknowledge exceptional philanthropic, business, communications and arts-focused efforts. A complete list of awards is included below.

The gallery is open weekdays from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. at no cost to the public. Visit the website for more information.

About Northwestern Mutual Foundation

The mission of the Northwestern Mutual Foundation is to improve the lives of children and families in need. The Foundation has given more than $353 million since its inception in 1992 and is designed to create lasting impact in the communities where the company's employees and financial representatives live and work. We accomplish this by combining financial support, volunteerism, thought leadership and convening community partners to deliver the best outcomes. Our efforts are focused nationally on curing childhood cancer, and locally on education, neighborhoods and making our hometown of Milwaukee a great destination. Visit Northwestern Mutual Foundation to learn more.

About Northwestern Mutual

Northwestern Mutual has been helping families and businesses achieve financial security for more than 160 years. Through a distinctive, personalized planning approach, Northwestern Mutual combines the expertise of its financial advisors with a digital experience to help its clients navigate their financial lives every day. With $272.2 billion in assets, $28.5 billion in revenues, and $1.8 trillion worth of life insurance protection in force, Northwestern Mutual delivers financial security to more than 4.5 million people with life, disability income and long-term care insurance, annuities, and brokerage and advisory services. The company manages $128 billion of investments owned by its clients and held or managed through its wealth management and investment services businesses. Northwestern Mutual ranks 111 on the 2019 FORTUNE 500 and is recognized by FORTUNE® as one of the "World's Most Admired" life insurance companies in 2019.

Northwestern Mutual is the marketing name for The Northwestern Mutual Life Insurance Company (NM), Milwaukee, WI (life and disability insurance, annuities, and life insurance with long-term care benefits) and its subsidiaries. Subsidiaries include Northwestern Mutual Investment Services, LLC (NMIS) (securities), broker-dealer, registered investment adviser, member FINRA and SIPC; the Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Company® (NMWMC) (fiduciary and fee-based financial planning services), federal savings bank; and Northwestern Long Term Care Insurance Company (NLTC) (long-term care insurance).

