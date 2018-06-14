Northwestern Mutual's Raymone Jackson Named Top Corporate Diversity Executive

MILWAUKEE, June 14, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Raymone Jackson, director of Diversity and Inclusion at Northwestern Mutual, has been named to the Black Enterprise 2018 list of Top Corporate Diversity Executives.

This list honors more than 150 corporate leaders in the nation's largest corporations who demonstrate innovation, productivity and profitability by ensuring across-the-board diversity in their workplaces.

"Raymone has made an incredible impact in his role at Northwestern Mutual," said Jo Eisenhart, executive vice president and chief people officer at Northwestern Mutual. "His passion and commitment to fostering diversity and inclusion in all aspects of our company has earned his spot on this list, and continues to set him apart as a true leader."

Since Jackson assumed his current position at Northwestern Mutual in 2014, he has played a critical role in leading the company's longstanding commitment to diversity and inclusion. He has spearheaded numerous forward-thinking programs such as Employee Resource Groups, Department Diversity & Inclusion Councils and Cultural Competency Week.

Jackson has increased efforts to recruit and retain diverse talent through partnerships with national organizations like Association of Latino Professionals for America, Grace Hopper Conference, National Black MBA Association, National Association of Black Accountants as well as recruiting from diverse colleges like Howard University, Morehouse College and University of Puerto Rico.

