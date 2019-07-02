Northwestern Mutual's Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer Unites Families Nationwide

MILWAUKEE, July 2, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Mutual, through its Foundation's Childhood Cancer Program, is committed to providing patient and family support and helping those affected by the disease rediscover hope and community. In support of this effort, the company hosted its annual Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer, a unique overnight campout retreat where children and families gathered to share experiences and make unforgettable memories.

Experience the interactive Multichannel News Release here: https://www.multivu.com/players/English/8460851-northwestern-mutual-ultimate-campout-fighting-childhood-cancer/

At the event, hosted in partnership with the Green Bay Packers, hundreds of children and families from across the nation affected by childhood cancer came together on June 28-29, 2019 to experience a rare opportunity to campout at Titletown, which neighbors the historic Lambeau Field in Green Bay, WI. The camp retreat gave attendees the chance to connect and build a community with others facing similar obstacles, as well as offer a carefree experience filled with recreation and joy. Donald Driver, Green Bay Packers all-time leading receiver, was in attendance to welcome families and lead activities.

"When a child is battling cancer, the illness tends to put a hold on normal experiences like going to camp," said Eric Christophersen, president, Northwestern Mutual Foundation. "Our Foundation's Ultimate Campout Fighting Childhood Cancer helps those battling the disease rediscover the joys of childhood and reminds them what being a kid is all about. Those who joined us were able to leave behind the illness, hospitals and doctor visits and just have fun."

A variety of activities and recreational experiences were available during the two-day event, including arts and crafts, outdoor games, a tour of the iconic Lambeau Field and an evening outdoor movie screening. Packers Alumni Hall-of-Famer Donald Driver led the families in memorable and fun conditioning drills and talking about the famous "Lambeau Leap." The Northwestern Mutual Foundation also presented a $15,000 check to The Vince Lombardi Cancer Foundation Starr Children's Fund in honor of Bart Starr's life. This famous #15 will be remembered for his dedication to the community and his legacy as a Packers player, coach and alumnus. Learn more about the event at http://foundation.northwesternmutual.com/camp/ or by searching #ultimatecampout.

Launched in 2012, Northwestern Mutual's Childhood Cancer Program is committed to finding cures, providing family and patient support and aiding those who struggle with the long-term effects of treatment. With the help of employees and financial advisors nationwide, the program has contributed more than $20 million which includes funding over 240,000 hours of research to accelerate the search for pediatric cancer cures. Learn more at http://foundation.northwesternmutual.com

