Northwestern Polytechnic University Establishes Seamless Transfer of Credits with Merritt College

FREMONT, Calif., July 13, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Through a recently enacted articulation agreement, Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) has made the path to a bachelor's degree more accessible for community college students at Merritt College of Oakland, California. The articulation agreement with Merritt College allows for the easy transfer of credits to NPU and shortens the degree completion time for students interested in earning a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science (BSCS) or a Bachelor of Science in Business Administration (BSBA).

Dr. Steven Pantell, Merritt College's Articulation Officer, said, "Merritt College's transfer agreement with NPU has helped to ease the transfer of students between our two institutions."

In order to maximize accessibility and ease of use, the articulation agreement also provides a list of specific courses that are mapped to undergraduate General Education (GE) and major course requirements.

NPU President Peter Hsieh said, "We at NPU make sure that our students and prospective students get the best chance at a high-quality education that will position them for future success, whether it is in the pursuit of career goals or further academic accomplishments. We are very pleased that we can reinforce our relationship with Merritt College, which has established itself as an excellent institution that shares a common goal with NPU to offer its students as many educational opportunities as possible. We're proud to be partners with Merritt College."

Beyond the articulation agreement with Merritt College, NPU continues to develop partnerships and relationships with other educational institutions throughout California. Prospective students from community colleges are highly encouraged to discuss the transferability of credits with counselors at their respective colleges and also with the NPU admissions team.

Please contact [email protected] for additional information.

Founded in 1984, Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) is a WASC-accredited non-profit private university in Fremont, California that awards bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, engineering, technology, and management programs. Learn more at https://www.npu.edu/.

