Northwestern Polytechnic University Launches WASC/WSCUC-Approved, Full-Length Distance Education MBA

FREMONT, Calif., March 29, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) has obtained approval for its online MBA program from the Western Association of Schools and Colleges Senior College and University Commission (WASC/WSCUC) and has taken another step in its mission to make a top-notch and accessible education available to students on a global scale. Now, those students can enjoy the same MBA opportunities at NPU that were previously only available to local students who could attend classes on campus.

While NPU is already accredited as an institution by WASC/WSCUC—the same body that accredits Stanford University, Pepperdine University, University of Southern California, CalTech, UCLA, UC Berkeley, and others—every new graduate program requires additional approval to ensure universities are providing rigorous coursework as well as knowledgeable faculty.

"NPU's WSCUC-approved distance education MBA program combines the best attributes of an online program with NPU's history of academic excellence. Local students have the convenience of attending courses online, which mitigates issues like commuting. Students outside the Bay Area and international students who once had no practical avenue of enrolling in the MBA program due to the distance to NPU's campus now have access to NPU's stellar MBA offerings. And all students can now enjoy the top-notch educational program that NPU has worked continuously to improve through faculty input and student feedback. We are excited to see how we can further benefit our prospective students," said NPU President Peter Hsieh.

Dr. Nelly Mangarova, NPU's Chief Academic Officer, added, "NPU's MBA program is a full-length program that a student can complete in a shorter time than usual due to NPU's trimester system, which allows students to take classes just as effectively during the summer term. This is a wonderful program for students who desire an intensive and comprehensive program but who want to secure their degrees more quickly so they can return to their careers, where they can apply what they've learned to the real world."

NPU's MBA offering is another recent step in solidifying it as an academic leader in the United States as well as a career accelerant for those interested in entering the tech and business fields.

Please contact [email protected] for additional information.

Founded in 1984, Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) is a WASC/WSCUC-accredited non-profit private university in Silicon Valley in Northern California that awards bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, engineering, technology, and management programs. Learn more at https://www.npu.edu/ .

Contact:

NPU Communications

[email protected]

(510) 556-8907

SOURCE Northwestern Polytechnic University

Related Links

http://npu.edu

