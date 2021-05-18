Northwestern Polytechnic University Professor Ahmed Banafa's Book "Secure and Smart Internet of Things (IoT): Using Blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI)" Translated into Chinese and Available Online

When first released in 2018, Professor Banafa's book was met with widespread acclaim for its skillful articulation of the benefits and risks associated with the Internet of Things (IoT) and the billions of networked devices that comprise the IoT. Professor Banafa was further lauded for his insights as to how the IoT will continue to interact with new and cutting-edge technologies, such as artificial intelligence and blockchain. These issues take on particular importance in the context of cybersecurity, as the security risks associated with an interconnected world are amplified as the world's collective reliance on connected devices increases.

Professor Banafa's book has become a "must read" among academic circles and for anyone who wishes to develop a deeper understanding of the IoT. Reflecting its significance, numerous colleges with exceptional computer science and engineering programs have added his work to their library collections, including Harvard, Yale, Stanford, UC Berkeley and Princeton. Previously published only in English, its translation into Chinese gives Professor Banafa's insights a much broader audience and allows his work to further contribute to the discussion of the means by which governments, companies, and consumers can best protect the IoT in a world in which hacking, ransomware attacks, and cybersecurity threats are ever-present. In this regard, Professor Banafa's thoughts, theories, and input have taken the same global stage as the IoT itself.

NPU is delighted that Professor Banafa continues to be recognized for his work and his contributions to an expanding technological field that has become a centerpiece of our daily lives.

Founded in 1984, Northwestern Polytechnic University (NPU) is a WASC/WSCUC-accredited non-profit private university in Silicon Valley in Northern California that awards bachelor's and master's degrees in computer science, engineering, technology, and management programs. Learn more at https://www.npu.edu/ .

