Northwestern State University partners with IBM to launch groundbreaking AI course, empowering students with cutting-edge tech skills

NATCHITOCHES, La., Sept. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern State University is set to launch a pioneering artificial intelligence programming course in partnership with IBM, one of the world's tech leaders. NSU is the first and only institution to be recognized as a success story by IBM Power Skills Academy.

Starting in Spring 2025, NSU's School of Business will offer "IBM Power Systems Programming with Emphasis on AI in Business Applications", a course designed to equip both traditional students and professionals with advanced AI and programming skills.

Unlock the future of tech with Northwestern State University’s new IBM Power Systems Programming course, focusing on AI in Business Applications.

Offered online through both flexible and real-time formats, the course will focus on AI applications in business and RPG IV programming. In collaboration with IBM, this career-focused training addresses the growing need for skilled professionals, preparing participants to excel in the rapidly advancing tech industry.

"This course will allow students to gain exposure to IBM technology, which they can apply directly in their careers," said Dr. Curtis Penrod, director of NSU's School of Business. "The integration of AI concepts will strengthen their ability to compete in the future workforce."

The partnership with IBM was made possible by NSU alumnus Monty Chicola, founder of Real Vision Software and a prominent IBM business partner. Chicola, who earned his degree in Computer Information Systems in 1979, will serve as the course instructor. With his vast experience in IBM solutions, Chicola's leadership ensures students will receive a top-tier education in AI and programming.

"I can confidently say that our collaboration with IBM represents a pivotal step for Northwestern in advancing technological education," said Chicola. "Students are immersed in hands-on learning that prepares them for real-world challenges, mastering IBM i's integrated (operating) system and exploring the transformative power of artificial intelligence. This course not only builds technical expertise but also provides a globally recognized IBM certification badge."

"We are thrilled to partner with IBM to bring cutting-edge technology education to our students," said NSU President James Genovese. "The launch of our first course using the IBM curriculum, with a focus on artificial intelligence and RPG IV programming, marks a significant milestone for Northwestern and the state of Louisiana. This collaboration not only enhances our curriculum but also positions our students to be leaders in the rapidly evolving tech industry. We look forward to expanding this partnership and continuing to offer innovative educational opportunities that prepare our graduates for the future."

Currently enrolled students are encouraged to contact their advisor or Dr. Penrod at [email protected] for more information about this course.

For those seeking enrollment, NSU welcomes you to apply as a non-degree seeking student. A step-by-step enrollment guide can be found by visiting https://nsu.la/IBMApply.

In addition to its focus on AI, NSU's Computer Information Systems program offers comprehensive degree options, including concentrations in Application Development, Information Systems Management, and Networking and Cybersecurity. The program has been recognized for its excellence in preparing students for the tech sector, offering both a Bachelor of Science and a Master of Science in Computer Information Systems.

