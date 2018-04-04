NorthWestern to Host First Quarter 2018 Financial Results Conference Call and Webcast and Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

The conference call will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the "Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts" heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/25281. To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the webcast to register. An archived webcast will be available shortly after the call and remain active for one year.

A telephonic replay of the call will be available for one month, beginning at 6:00 p.m. Eastern time on April 25, 2018, at (800) 485-8312 access code 4517992.

Notice of Annual Stockholders Meeting

NorthWestern will also hold its annual stockholders meeting on Wednesday, April 25, 2018, at 12:00 p.m. Eastern Time (10:00 a.m. Mountain Time) at the Operations Support Office, 11 East Park Street, Butte, Montana 59701.

The annual stockholders meeting will be webcast live on the Internet at www.northwesternenergy.com under the "Our Company / Investor Relations / Presentations and Webcasts" heading or by visiting https://www.webcaster4.com/Webcast/Page/1050/25301. To participate, please go to the site at least 10 minutes in advance of the call to register.

About NorthWestern Energy (NYSE: NWE)

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and / or natural gas to approximately 718,300 customers in Montana, South Dakota and Nebraska. More information on NorthWestern Energy is available on the company's Web site at www.northwesternenergy.com.

