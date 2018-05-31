Northwestern University and Deerfield Management launch Lakeside Discovery to provide tomorrow's solutions in healthcare

"Lakeside Discovery, together with the 2019 opening of the Louis A. Simpson and Kimberly K. Querrey Biomedical Research Center, will further strengthen Northwestern's position as one of the leading academic medical research centers in the world," said Alicia Löffler, executive director of Northwestern's Innovation and New Ventures Office (INVO). "Northwestern has a long history in therapeutic innovation that started with the discovery of Lyrica 30 years ago. Lakeside will accelerate the translation of these life-saving innovations."

"Lakeside will highlight Chicago as a preeminent hub for tomorrow's cures, with the best medical researchers and clinicians working to improve the lives of patients," said Löffler, who is also the University's associate provost for innovation and new ventures and associate vice president for research. "We are excited to partner with Deerfield Management on this transformational new venture."

Lakeside will tackle projects approved by a joint steering committee comprised of members from the Northwestern and Deerfield scientific leadership teams. Northwestern members will initially include Dr. Eric G. Neilson, vice president for medical affairs and the Lewis Landsberg dean in the Feinberg School of Medicine; Richard Silverman, the Patrick G. Ryan/Aon Professor of Chemistry and Molecular Biosciences in Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences; and Löffler.

The Northwestern committee members will use their experiential scientific knowledge, in consultation with Deerfield, to assess each proposal's potential biological and commercial success. Projects will be selected based on many criteria, with an emphasis on the novelty of biological insight, regardless of its stage of development.

Projects accepted by Lakeside will be supported with a complete development plan, including vital experiments needed to reach Investigational New Drug (IND)-readiness in an expedited time frame. Deerfield also will support Lakeside with operational expertise.

Successful IND-ready projects will have access to additional Deerfield capital, accelerating the time to market by eliminating the need for investigators to perform other capital raises.

"Northwestern's first-class track record and leadership position in basic and translational research, exceptional investigators and forward-thinking leadership, combined with Lakeside's ability to execute projects, creates the perfect synergistic system for drug development," said James Flynn, Deerfield's managing partner. "Additionally, supporting life-science discovery with INVO as a resource can help enhance the ecosystem at large in Chicago. We are looking forward to a very productive collaboration."

Over the past decade, Northwestern has captured more than $4.2 billion in National Institutes of Health funding. The collaboration between Deerfield and the University will add to an already thriving healthcare community in Chicago that includes research institutions like Northwestern, major healthcare industry partners and innovative tech spaces. The University's commitment to innovation and entrepreneurship is designed to be a catalyst for positive change among individuals, communities and the world.

About Northwestern

Founded in 1851, Northwestern University is one of the country's leading private research and teaching universities with an enrollment of approximately 8,000 full-time undergraduate students and approximately 8,000 full-time graduate and professional students and approximately 2,000 part-time students on campuses in Evanston and Chicago, Illinois, and Doha, Qatar.

About Deerfield

Deerfield is an investment management firm committed to advancing healthcare through investment, information and philanthropy.

For more information, please visit www.deerfield.com

