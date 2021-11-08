Northwestern University and Invitae Present New Research Highlighting the Importance of Genetic Testing for Cardiovascular Conditions at the American Heart Association Scientific Sessions

SAN FRANCISCO, Nov. 8, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Investigators from Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine and Invitae (NYSE: NVTA), a medical genetics company, will present the results of a collaborative study on genetic testing for heritable cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias at the American Heart Association (AHA) Scientific Sessions on Saturday, Nov. 13. The study found combined genetic testing for heritable cardiomyopathies and arrhythmias identified clinically relevant variants for one in five patients suspected of having one of these conditions. Two-thirds of the positive findings were projected to have clinical management implications, and more than 10% of patients would have been missed with narrower panels specific to either cardiomyopathy or arrhythmia.

"Genetic testing for heritable cardiomyopathy and arrhythmia is recommended by cardiology professional societies, and this study underscores the value of using genetic information to improve diagnosis and treatment of these potentially life-threatening conditions that can cause heart failure and sudden cardiac death," said Elizabeth M. McNally, M.D., Ph.D., Director, Center for Genetic Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine. "This research demonstrated the advantages of using a comprehensive, multi-condition gene panel to diagnose and provide critical insights that clinicians can use to tailor treatments."

The study sought to better understand the outcome and treatment implications of combined cardiomyopathy and arrhythmia genetic testing for genes associated with suspected cardiac genetic conditions. The research found that 20% of 4,782 patients had a positive test result, and of the positive results, 66% were projected to have clinical-management implications, such as genes associated with targeted therapy or increased risk of ventricular arrhythmia. From these positive results, 10.9% of the evaluable patients would have been missed had they only had a condition-specific panel, rather than the combined cardiomyopathy and arrhythmia genetic test.

"Despite guidelines, genetic testing isn't as routine as it should be and this study reinforces the need to increase access to testing," said Robert Nussbaum, M.D., chief medical officer of Invitae. "With clinically relevant findings in 20% of the patients studied, and two-thirds of those projected to have clinical management implications, increasing access to genetic information may help clinicians facilitate earlier interventions and optimize treatment."

The data from this study stem from the Invitae Detect program, which launched in 2019 to offer sponsored, no-cost genetic testing for conditions in which testing is underutilized and can improve diagnosis and treatment. The study examined data from a one-year interval spanning 2019 to 2020.

About Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine

Located in the heart of Chicago's Magnificent Mile, Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine, founded in 1859, has built a national reputation for excellence through a strong history of collaborative, interdisciplinary medical education and research. Along with Northwestern Memorial Hospital and Northwestern Medical Group, Feinberg is part of the premier academic health system known as Northwestern Medicine. Feinberg stands out among the nation's research-intensive medical schools and consistently receives high marks in U.S. News & World Report surveys. Through its affiliates, it provides patient care to thousands of individuals every year, and plays an integral part in the communities it serves. The Center for Genetic Medicine at Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine is dedicated to improving the understanding of fundamental genetic mechanisms and the genetic basis of human disease. The center supports its member scientists by providing state-of-the-art core facilities, formal academic programs and public-education events.

About Invitae

Invitae Corporation (NYSE: NVTA) is a leading medical genetics company, whose mission is to bring comprehensive genetic information into mainstream medicine to improve healthcare for billions of people. Invitae's goal is to aggregate the world's genetic tests into a single service with higher quality, faster turnaround time, and lower prices. For more information, visit the company's website at invitae.com .

