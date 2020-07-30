Northwestern University Launches "Leading Diversity, Equity, & Inclusion" Online Short Course with GetSmarter

EVANSTON, Ill., July 30, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwestern University today announced it will offer an online short course to help professionals across private industry, government, and civil society learn to lead in more inclusive and equitable ways. The six-week short course, Leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion , will be offered in partnership with GetSmarter , a brand of 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU). Enrollment opens today and the first class will begin in October.

Alvin Tillery

"At a moment when our nation and the world are facing a once-in-a-generation reckoning on race, racism, and equity, the importance of developing inclusive leaders and leadership skills has never been more critical to all organizations," said Alvin Tillery, associate professor of political science at Northwestern and lead instructor for the course. "By providing professionals with an actionable framework for becoming more inclusive leaders, this new course will foster more sustainable approaches to building diverse and equitable institutions."

Tillery is a leading expert on race relations and diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI). He is the founding director of the Center for the Study of Diversity and Democracy at Northwestern, an award-winning author, and a frequent commentator in the national media on diversity issues, racial politics, and presidential leadership. His perspectives have appeared in The New York Times and NBC News, as well as other national media.

Studies by Deloitte and the Case Foundation have found that millennials are more loyal to organizations and brands that prioritize diversity and inclusion and that they rank DEI as one of the top issues for their generation.

Throughout the new short course, participants will learn to identify the root causes of workplace inequalities, make a business case for DEI initiatives, develop and define relevant DEI metrics, and evaluate how organizations can leverage communication strategies to lead effectively during diversity, equity, and inclusion crises. Participants will earn an official certificate of completion from the Weinberg College of Arts and Sciences at Northwestern University.

"A core part of 2U's purpose as a company is to help our university partners meet society's critical needs," said Andrew Hermalyn, president of global partnerships at 2U. "Today, across every institution in our society, building more diverse and equitable workplaces is a top priority. Professor Tillery's insights, expertise, and course will help prepare a new generation to better take on the important challenge and opportunity of becoming more inclusive leaders."

Northwestern has partnered with 2U since 2014 to expand its impact through a range of online short courses and technical boot camps as well as an online Master's in Counseling. This is the sixth online short course Northwestern offers in partnership with GetSmarter, in addition to Business Law, Digital Operations, Strategic Change Management, Market Research, and Customer Experience Innovation.

To learn more about Northwestern University's newest online short course Leading Diversity, Equity, and Inclusion, visit this link:

www.getsmarter.com/courses/us/northwestern-university-leading-diversity-equity-and-inclusion-online-short-course

About Northwestern University

Northwestern University uniquely combines the assets of many different types of academic institutions – the power of a major research university, the creative energy of arts and music conservatories, the intimacy of a liberal arts college, the rich diversity of an international institution, exceptional professional schools, and the excitement of a major Big Ten athletic program. As one of the country's leading private research and teaching universities, Northwestern has three main campuses in Chicago, Evanston, and Doha, Qatar. Founded in 1851, Northwestern has about 8,000 full-time undergraduates, 8,000 full-time graduate students, and 3,000 part-time students in 12 schools and colleges.

About 2U, Inc. (Nasdaq: TWOU)

Eliminating the back row in higher education is not just a metaphor—it's our mission. For more than a decade, 2U, Inc., a global leader in education technology, has been a trusted partner and brand steward of great universities. We build, deliver, and support more than 400 digital and in-person educational offerings, including graduate degrees, professional certificates, Trilogy-powered boot camps, and GetSmarter short courses. Together with our partners, 2U has positively transformed the lives of more than 225,000 students and lifelong learners. To learn more, visit 2U.com. #NoBackRow

Media Contacts

Northwestern University:

Hilary Hurd Anyaso

[email protected]

2U, Inc.:

Glenda Felden

[email protected]

SOURCE 2U, Inc.

Related Links

http://2u.com

