Northwicks Consulting Celebrates 5 Year Mark!

ROSENBERG, Texas, April 14, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- "Making it to year FIVE - and being profitable - feels incredible!" said the owner of Northwicks Consulting, Brandon Northwick.

"We've seen year over year growth, and our clients have never been happier," he went on to say.

Brandon Northwick, CEO Northwicks Consulting

Brandon & Sara Northwick first opened the virtual doors to Northwicks Consulting on April 14th of 2016. Initially, they created the company to serve a few specific clients at a very high level and maintain a lifestyle that allowed their three children more opportunities than they had when they were kids.

That small dream turned wildly large once Brandon Northwick was called in his heart to form the Army of Angels Foundation. With the larger purpose now at hand, the Northwick family had to decide how big they wanted to go.

Since deciding to dedicate his entire life to helping others succeed, Brandon Northwick went full steam ahead with Northwicks Consulting. He chose to use biblical principles and form a Christian-based company to help fund his new mission, The Army of Angels Foundation.

Since 2016, Brandon Northwick has personally helped 159 business owners build sales & marketing systems to create a higher level of consistent and predictable growth.

Plus, Northwicks Consulting has partnered with colleges in the past, such as McMurray University, to offer Brandon's online sales & marketing academy as graduation credits for all students enrolled in the marketing and entrepreneurship programs.

As a business owner, with how many businesses are hurting right now, this is time to look deep down into your own company's systems and operations and see how things are performing.

With less than 50% of businesses making it to year five, the number two issues are:

They lack systems. Their business model choice.

If you don't have a sales and marketing system in place right now or are not positioning yourself correctly, your business is in danger.

Don't just celebrate with Northwicks Consulting today by reading this article.

Celebrate by getting a sales and marketing system of your own.

If you'd like to see what a custom sales and marketing system would look like for you, visit www.northwicksconsulting.com and schedule a call with a sales and marketing specialist.

