Northwind Group Announces $300M Institutional Capital Partnership with ATLAS SP Partners to Deliver Lower Cost of Capital Across Credit Platform

NEW YORK, May 28, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwind Group ("Northwind"), a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm and debt fund manager, today announced a $300 million institutional capital partnership with ATLAS SP Partners ("ATLAS"), the warehouse finance and securitized products business majority owned by Apollo funds. The partnership provides Northwind Debt Fund III ("NDF III") with access to a lower cost of capital, enhancing the fund's ability to offer highly competitive loan terms to borrowers across major U.S. markets.

The partnership represents a meaningful evolution in NDF III's capital structure, positioning Northwind to continue expanding its real estate credit platform to provide high-quality flexible financing solutions. With access to institutional capital at a reduced cost, Northwind can provide even more attractive all-in pricing to borrowers; a direct competitive advantage in an environment where execution certainty and cost of capital have become defining factors in sponsor financing decisions. The arrangement is expected to drive expanded origination volume and market share for NDF III as it continues to lend in the New York City region and other major gateway cities across the U.S. predominantly on multifamily residential, for-sale condos, industrial, office and other major property types.

The partnership follows a period of significant growth for Northwind, which recently surpassed $4.6 billion in total debt originations and closed its 100th loan earlier this year. NDF III is Northwind's latest flagship closed-end vehicle focused on real estate credit investments across major U.S. markets, and this new capital partnership further strengthens the fund's foundation as it continues to scale.

"This partnership is a direct reflection of our commitment to building the most competitive capital structure possible for NDF III," said Ran Eliasaf, Founder and Managing Partner of Northwind Group. "Bringing in an institutional partner of ATLAS's caliber allows us to offer borrowers flexible and friendly financing solutions with high certainty of execution. In today's market, that combination is rare, and we believe it positions NDF III to further execute on our business plan."

"We are pleased to partner with Northwind and help facilitate their continued growth as they build a differentiated real estate credit platform," said Brendan Jordan, Co-Head of Commercial Real Estate Origination at ATLAS.

About Northwind Group

Founded in 2008 by Ran Eliasaf, Northwind Group is a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm and debt fund manager specializing in credit investments through its discretionary, closed-ended debt funds. The firm has successfully executed $9.7 billion in real estate transactions in the U.S. across more than 400 real estate and healthcare properties. For further information, go to www.northwind-group.com .

ATLAS SP Partners

ATLAS is a global investment firm providing stable capital, financing, advisory and institutional products to market participants seeking innovative and bespoke structured credit and asset-backed solutions. ATLAS is proud to build upon a legacy of client excellence that includes certainty of execution, deep expertise and full-service capabilities across the asset management landscape. For more information, visit www.atlas-sp.com.

Media Contacts :



Northwind Group:

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ATLAS SP Partners:

Kate Thompson / Tim Ragones / Kate Kelley

[email protected]

(212) 355-4449

SOURCE Northwind Group