Northwind Group Announces $342.5 Million Final Closing of Northwind Healthcare Debt Fund II Exceeding Its $250 Million Target Fund Size

NEW YORK, Nov. 13, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwind Group , a real estate private equity firm and debt fund manager, announced the final close of Northwind Healthcare Debt Fund II ("NHDF II") with total capitalization of $342.5 million, successfully exceeding its $250 million target fund size.

Northwind Group's healthcare credit platform provides structured financing and bridge to HUD loans secured by income producing portfolios of skilled nursing and senior housing properties acquired by leading owner/operators focused on high barrier to entry markets with strong demographics and supportive healthcare legislative policies.

Since launching the Northwind Group's healthcare platform in 2016, Northwind has transacted on $4.6 billion in healthcare properties totaling 423 skilled nursing and senior living assets across 26 states with over 48,000 beds/units. Northwind Group's deep industry knowledge, broad network of stakeholders across the industry, and expertise in capitalizing healthcare portfolios, enables Northwind to provide a market leading solution of capital investment and advisory to each of our operating partners

"The final close of NHDF II capital raise represents a significant milestone for our healthcare credit platform and is our largest fund to date in the strategy. We focus on providing acquisition-bridge capital to income producing portfolios of skilled nursing and senior living assets in select states in U.S. leading owner/operators who prioritize patient care, invest in their organizational culture, and implement innovative technologies to enhance clinical outcomes". said Ran Eliasaf, Founder and Managing Partner, Northwind Group.

"Within the U.S. healthcare value chain, senior living residences and skilled nursing facilities serve as essential care settings, providing structured and secure environments tailored to the needs of elderly populations. Each location is a critical economic and healthcare hub for the residents, team members, and community in which it serves. The increasingly aging and more acute population, stability in daily operating dynamics, and the need for critical care assets to be refreshed and operated by leading, well capitalized enterprises continue to drive strong transaction activity and solid performance." said Jonathan Slusher, Partner and Head of Senior Living & Healthcare, Northwind Group.

About Northwind Group

Founded in 2008 by Ran Eliasaf, Northwind Group is a Manhattan-based real estate private equity firm and debt fund manager specializing in credit investments through discretionary, closed-ended debt funds, co-investments, and separate accounts. The firm currently manages $2.5 billion in AUM focused on real estate and healthcare properties emphasizing disciplined underwriting, active asset management, and long-term partnerships with core values of honesty, integrity and transparency.

Media Contact:

[email protected]

SOURCE Northwind Group