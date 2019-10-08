Northwood University named a "2019 Great College to Work For"

MIDLAND, Mich., Oct. 8, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Northwood University is a great college to work for, according to a new survey conducted by Modern Think, a research and consulting leader in workplace issues.

The Great Colleges to Work For survey is one of the largest and most respected workplace recognition programs in the country. Now in its twelfth year, it recognizes the colleges that get top ratings from their employees regarding workplace practices and policies.

The results, recently released in The Chronicle of Higher Education, a top trade publication for colleges and universities, are based on a survey of 236 colleges and universities.

Only 85 of the institutions that applied for the program achieved "Great College to Work For" recognition. Results are reported for small, medium, and large institutions, with Northwood included among the medium universities with 3,000 to 9,999 students.

Northwood University won honors in four categories this year: Facilities, Workspace and Security, Respect and Appreciation, Job Satisfaction, and Work/Life Balance.

Northwood University is a private, non-profit organization founded on the principles of the Northwood Idea where the heart of capitalism beats strong and the development of future leaders is at the forefront of their mission. Northwood embraces the collective passion for free-enterprise, and the distinct, diverse differences of people that make them so valuable in industry today.

Today, America needs more capitalist leaders who strive to Go Make A Difference in their industry and community. Northwood University is unwavering in its mission to educate the future leaders of a global, free-enterprise society. They do this by providing exceptional leadership and experiential learning opportunities, where students can gain industry knowledge inside and outside of the classroom.

The survey results are based on a two-part assessment process: an institutional audit which captured demographics and workplace policies, and a survey administered to faculty, administrators and professional support staff. The primary factor in deciding whether an institution received recognition was the employee feedback.

Great Colleges to Work For is one of the largest and most comprehensive workplace studies in higher education. For more information and to view all the results of the survey, visit www.greatcollegesprogram.com/list/

ABOUT MODERNTHINK LLC

As a research and consulting leader in workplace issues, ModernThink has supported a wide variety of "Best Place to Work" initiatives. Through these programs, the firm has gained substantial survey and industry expertise, including specific insight into higher education. ModernThink knows what it takes to build a great place to work and shares that know-how with its clients. The ModernThink team of organizational development experts is dedicated to helping colleges follow through and capitalize on feedback from employees and benchmark data from peers to drive meaningful change at their institutions. Learn more at http://www.modernthink.com.

ABOUT NORTHWOOD UNIVERSITY



Northwood University is committed to the most personal attention to prepare students for success in their careers and in their communities; it promotes critical thinking skills, personal effectiveness, and the importance of free-enterprise, ethics, individual freedom and personal responsibility.

Private, nonprofit, and accredited, Northwood University specializes in managerial and entrepreneurial education at a full-service, residential campus located in Midland, Michigan. Adult Degree Program centers are located in multiple states and online. The DeVos Graduate School of Management offers MBA and MS degrees with day and evening programming in Michigan and Texas, and online. The Michigan-based Alden B. Dow Center for Creativity and Enterprise provides system-wide expertise in family enterprise, entrepreneurship, creativity and innovation, and new business development. International education is offered through study abroad and in program centers in Switzerland, China (Changchun and Wuxi), and Sri Lanka. For additional information regarding Northwood University, go to www.northwood.edu.

